Calypso Legend Denyse Plumber is ALIVE but Gravely Ill

Despite earlier news reports suggesting that the talented and iconic, Denyse Plummer had passed away, there are now reports that she is very much still alive but gravely ill.

Her son Jesse Boocock told the Express that his mother is at home with her family and has decided to no longer undergo chemotherapy for cancer.

“She is alive and well. All that has happened is that she is no longer taking chemo… she’s in recovery mode, she’s not taking chemo anymore and she’s with her family and she’s very comfortable at home,” he said.

The Express apologises for the earlier report that Plummer had died and deeply regrets this error.

On May 15, 2023, Plummer’s Facebook page showed her celebrating with her family.

She posted:

Thanking God for all my countless blessings. I had an amazing night with my sons, daughters in law and grand daughter. Love you guys all so much 🥰

In May this year a benefit concert was held to celebrate Plummer, who is battling cancer.

A press release from the team back then noted that Plummer’s distinguished career.

From her early roots at Junior and Senior Music festival competitions while at Holy Name Convent, to talent competitions, 12 and Under, Teen Talent, and Scouting for Talent, just to name a few, her professional career took flight, as she honed her craft singing at bars and hotels throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

Plummer showcased her versatility in performing all genres of music, including pop, reggae, and country songs after landing a job at the Chaconia Inn in Maraval.

With all these achievements under her belt, she understood profoundly where her “navel string was buried” and entered the African male-dominated areas of calypso, soca and chutney music.

Her professional debut was in 1986 to a local audience that was not quite ready to accept a female calypsonian, far less one with a white father and black mother.

She persevered and captured many titles.

In 1987, she placed third in the National Calypso competition. In 1988, she reached the National Calypso Monarch finals and also won the Calypso Queen crown. By 2000, she was one of the main attractions at the Calypso Revue Tent.

Plummer won the Calypso Crown in 2001 with “Heroes” and “Nah Leaving”.

She went even further winning the critically acclaimed Amateur Night at the Apollo Theatre in New York, USA, in 1989 with Whitney Houston’s “Didn’t We Almost Have It All.” She continued to conquer various regional and international calypso competitions and has travelled worldwide as an Ambassador of the art form.

“Woman is Boss” is also one of her songs that created waves and was a hit.

After devoting her life to Jesus Christ as her Lord and saviour, Plummer unashamedly began her gospel ministry and proudly spreads the message of peace, joy, and love to all.