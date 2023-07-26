MAD COBRA IN MAD TROUBLE. ARRESTED IN US FOR TRAFFICKING COCAINE

Veteran dancehall artiste Mad Cobra, given name Ewart Everton Brown, was arrested in the US state of South Carolina.

The 55-year-old entertainer, has been charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of Weapon during a violent crime.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office, in a social media post, said the deejay was speeding on 1-95 in South Carolina, when deputies initiated a traffic stop under suspicion of criminal activity.

The police reportedly searched Brown’s Black BMW SUV and found two kilos of cocaine and a Beretta 9mm pistol.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.