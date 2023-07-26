32 Scouts from St.Kitts on a one month visit to Anguilla.

32 Scouts accompanied by Guidance Counsellor and Scout Leader Clive Saunders on a one month visit to Anguilla.

Save Our Sons (S.O.S) is a non profit organization established since 2005 to help to guide Our young men in a positive way. The organization is comprise of Save Our Sons Boys Home, Helping Boys Manage and Scout Club.

During the period 18th July to 20th August 2023 our Scout Club is presently camping in Anguilla at the Omolou International School.

The aim of this camp is to empower the Scouts to live up to their full potential by:

* eliminating the negative self-concepts blocking their growth,

* replacing the negative with the positive self-concepts and

* taking back power along with accepting and loving all that they are – their gender, body type, color, sexuality and individual guilt.