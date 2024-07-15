Federation’s Junior Tennis Team Shows Heart Despite Opening Day Defeats in Trinidad

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Federation’s junior tennis team, currently competing in the ITF/COTECC U12 Team Competitions SR4 tournament in Trinidad and Tobago, suffered defeats on the opening day, Sunday (July 14).

Competing in both Boys and Girls divisions, Team St. Kitts and Nevis showcased heart and strength as they faced more seasoned circuit players at the indoor facility.

Grouped with Trinidad and Tobago and St. Lucia in round-robin play, the Boys team opened against the top-seeded host and, despite a valiant effort, lost 3-0 in the best-of-three match tie.

Greyson Burrell opened the competition for Team SKN and showed fight but was no match for Sebastian Plimmer, losing in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. T’Zuriel Percival then faced Josiah Hills, aiming to level the score but was defeated 6-0, 6-1.

Needing a win to keep the tie alive in the reverse singles, Burrell again went down in straight sets, this time to Hills, 6-1, 6-1, allowing the host team to wrap up the tie.

In the Girls Division, Team SKN, represented by talented players Briella Lake, Chezelle Maynard, and Shreya Rawat, fought hard but were edged out in their opening tie 2-1 by the second Trinidad and Tobago team.

Lake opened the tie for the Federation, showing consistency in the opening game but could not maintain the high standard, losing the first set 4-6 and the second 2-6 to Samiyah Mohammed. In the second rubber, Shreya Rawat battled hard, but Keyah Roberts proved too experienced, defeating Rawat 6-4, 6-4. Despite the team’s overall loss, Lake brought a bright spark to the day by brushing aside Isabella Rambhajan 6-2, 6-1 on Court 4.

Jermine Abel, Public Relations Officer, highlighted that this team competition marks the start of a busy summer of tennis for the young players. He emphasized that the SKNTA aims to ensure local players participate in high-level competitions.

“The Davis and Fed Cups are the highest honours in representing a country in tennis. It’s crucial for young players to experience this. At the SKNTA, we prioritize representation at these tournaments to ensure our players continue to compete at the highest levels,” said Abel.

Mr. Abel noted that while players often travel individually, this event is about representing St. Kitts and Nevis within the qualification zone. “It’s no longer about individual performance but about competing together as a team,” he added.

“It teaches young players to play for each other and to bring home victories for St. Kitts and Nevis. Many of them will advance to the senior level and be the next generation flying our flag at senior competitions.”

The players are back in action on Monday, with the second-seed St. Kitts and Nevis Girls taking on St. Lucia on Court 10.