WASHINGTON, D.C. — April 2025 — In a powerful show of recognition for Caribbean leadership on the global stage, a Washington Times article has ignited regional pride by naming Prime Minister Mia Mottley (Barbados), Prime Minister Gaston Browne (Antigua & Barbuda), and Premier Mark Brantley (Nevis) as “The Caribbean’s Most Influential Leaders.”

The article, titled “The Caribbean’s Most Influential Leaders (Sponsored),” highlights how these three dynamic figures have not only led their nations through economic turbulence and post-pandemic uncertainty, but have also catapulted their countries into the global spotlight with bold, transformative policies.

MIA MOTTLEY: THE CLIMATE WARRIOR QUEEN

Mia Mottley has been hailed as the Caribbean’s fiercest voice for climate justice, drawing applause from global institutions for her unflinching stance on environmental issues. From leading Barbados into a historic transition to republican status to securing a first-of-its-kind “debt-for-climate resilience” swap worth $165 million — Mottley is redefining what small island leadership looks like on the world stage.

“Barbados isn’t just surviving — it’s setting the global bar,” the article boasts.

MARK BRANTLEY: THE SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGIST

Premier Mark Brantley is steering Nevis toward an unprecedented green energy future. The report praised his trailblazing geothermal partnership with Saudi Arabia — a USD $37 million game-changer that puts Nevis on track to become the first 100% renewable energy island in the Caribbean by 2030.

From boosting tourism revenue by 22.3% to upgrading water infrastructure and cultural wellness sites, Brantley is quietly turning Nevis into a model of sustainable island development.

“Nevis may be small, but under Brantley, it’s playing big,” the Times declared.

GASTON BROWNE: THE GROWTH ARCHITECT

Antigua and Barbuda’s Gaston Browne earned his spot on the list for aggressively tackling poverty, fueling economic growth, and championing affordable housing initiatives like the landmark Dredge Bay project. With record-breaking 2024 tourism numbers (1.1 million visitors) and 6% GDP growth, Browne’s results speak for themselves.

“Browne has turned Antigua and Barbuda into a rising regional juggernaut,” the article notes.

This stunning recognition of Caribbean leadership in a global publication is a proud moment for the entire region — proof that even small nations can lead with vision, power, and global relevance.

