HORSE STABLES BETTER THAN JNF” — DR. GARFIELD ALEXANDER & DJ JEFROY MARRYSHOW UNLEASH SCATHING ATTACK ON DREW GOV’T OVER HOSPITAL CRISIS

“HORSE STABLES BETTER THAN JNF” — SHOCKING OUTBURST EXPOSES HOSPITAL CRISIS AND GOV’T PRIORITIES

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — A firestorm of public outrage has erupted following a brutal takedown of the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF) by two outspoken voices—Dr. Garfield Alexander and popular media personality DJ Jefroy Morrishaw, aka Dr. Morryshow. Their explosive commentary is sending shockwaves across the nation.

“There are horse stables here in the U.S. that are in better condition than that hospital,” Dr. Morrishaw declared in a viral interview that has ignited national fury.

The direct attack on the state of the island’s flagship medical institution has thrust the Dr. Terrance Drew-led administration into the hot seat, with citizens demanding to know why entertainment is being prioritized over essential healthcare.

$4 MILLION FOR AN ARTIST WHILE HOSPITALS DECAY?

Dr. Alexander minced no words as he tore into the administration’s decision to spend a staggering $4 million on a single international artiste for the 2025 St. Kitts Music Festival, while the hospital—where lives are saved daily—is left to rot.

“It sickens my soul,” said Dr. Alexander, “that the people we are fighting against are ourselves—leaders who look like us, who reflect us, and yet have no shame while the public suffers.”

The harsh reality, he said, is that those in charge are deliberately hiding the truth about the state of healthcare infrastructure, instead focusing on photo ops and fanfare.

“PEOPLE KNOW THE FACTS — WHY COVER IT UP?”

In a moment that has now become the rallying cry of the fed-up, DJ Morryshow stated:

“The lobby might be upgraded now, but anyone that is working within that institution knows the truth… It’s not fair to the people, it’s not fair to the patients, it’s not fair to the staff.”

Both men described firsthand knowledge of deteriorating conditions within JNF, from crumbling infrastructure and unsafe facilities to demoralized healthcare workers. And yet, rather than confront the crisis, the government has opted for silence and spectacle.

THIS ISN’T POLITICS — IT’S LIFE AND DEATH

This isn’t just about optics. This is about people—our mothers, fathers, and children—depending on a system that is collapsing while leaders pose for festival cameras. The cries for help from inside the hospital walls are now echoing far beyond its corridors.

The burning questions on every citizen’s lips:

Why are millions being funneled into concerts while patients sleep next to leaking roofs and outdated equipment?

Why are documents being buried and facts denied while lives are at stake?

Where is the leadership? Where is the accountability?

THE PEOPLE ARE DONE WAITING

What began as a conversation has become a national indictment. The people of St. Kitts and Nevis are no longer silent. They are demanding:

A full audit of the JNF Hospital’s condition

Immediate reallocation of funds to repair critical healthcare infrastructure

Full transparency on government health spending A public apology from the Prime Minister and Minister of Health

Because in 2025, the people are no longer asking nicely. They are demanding what they deserve.

“Entertainment over medicine? Music over mothers? This is the better they promised?”

