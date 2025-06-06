DJ MORRISHAW AND DR. GARFIELD ALEXANDER EXPLODE ON PM DREW OVER CHRISTOPHE HARBOUR SECRECY

Basseterre, St. Kitts — June 6, 2025 — The political heat in St. Kitts and Nevis has reached a boiling point as popular DJ and social commentator Jefroy “Morryshaw” Morrishaw and emergency room physician and public advocate Dr. Garfield Alexander launched a scathing public takedown of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew for what they describe as a stunning betrayal of transparency and accountability in the ongoing Christophe Harbour marina deal saga.

In a no-holds-barred discussion that has gone viral, the outspoken duo accused Dr. Drew of misleading the public, dodging hard questions, and showing clear contempt for journalists who dared to confront him about the controversial marina sale. Instead of providing answers, they argue, the Prime Minister resorted to deflective attacks on former PM Dr. Timothy Harris, leaving citizens with more confusion than clarity.

“He said he shut down the Christophe Harbour deal… but what did we really get? NOTHING,” blasted Morrishaw. “It’s cost the country more than it gave. And still, no answers. No accountability. Only smoke and mirrors,” added Dr. Alexander.

Both men raised serious concerns that Prime Minister Drew may be compromised or manipulated by unseen forces, citing his evasive language, selective memory, and visible discomfort when pressed on key facts — such as the deal’s true origins under former Prime Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas and the disappearance of key investigative bodies like the DPP and FIU from the conversation.

Dr. Alexander didn’t hold back in expressing deep personal disappointment in the Prime Minister’s conduct:

“I’ve seen abuse victims try to convince me they’re okay. I’ve seen the look in their eyes. And that’s the look I see in my Prime Minister’s eye. I ask myself — what do they have on this man?”

The pair accused PM Drew of cherry-picking outrage, asking why he claimed to cancel the Christophe Harbour deal but left untouched the equally shady new prison project — a venture plagued with cost overruns, secrecy, and suspicion.

“If the Christophe Harbour deal was bad, why not shut down the prison too? Why protect one and not the other?” asked Morrishaw.

“Why is everyone around him suddenly silent? What are they afraid of?”

The conversation also shone a light on the Prime Minister’s refusal to name key players, including the alleged agents behind the deal and former PM Douglas, instead fixating on public servant Mr. Bat — a journalist who simply asked tough but necessary questions.

“This is where the DPP and the agent are supposed to come in. But where are they?” Dr. Alexander asked. “Missing in action — just like transparency.”

As citizens continue to grapple with skyrocketing cost-of-living, crime, and broken promises, Morrishaw and Dr. Alexander’s fiery indictment of the Prime Minister has struck a nerve across the Federation.

Their message is blunt and urgent: Wake up, St. Kitts and Nevis. Demand answers. Demand better.

