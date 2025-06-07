HISTORIC! Dylan Paul Becomes First Saint Lucian to Earn MBA from Harvard Business School

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS | May 29, 2025 — In a groundbreaking moment that has sent waves of pride across the Caribbean, Dylan Paul has made history as the first Saint Lucian to graduate from the prestigious Harvard Business School (HBS) with a Master of Business Administration (MBA). The monumental achievement was sealed on May 29, 2025, and marks a defining milestone not just for Paul, but for an entire generation of Caribbean dreamers.

But this isn’t just a story of academic excellence — it’s a story of bold vision, grit, and innovation.

Dylan Paul, a proud son of Saint Lucia, didn’t just walk across the stage at HBS — he carried a nation with him. With pride in his heart and purpose in his stride, Paul represents the limitless possibilities for youth from small island nations on the global stage.

And he’s not stopping there.

Paul is also the co-founder of Orbtronics Innovation Hub, launched in Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia in March 2025. The cutting-edge space is designed to spark Caribbean innovation — offering access to 3D printers, tech labs, and networking events for young creatives, developers, and entrepreneurs.

“We want to empower local innovators to dream big, build boldly, and solve Caribbean problems with world-class technology,” Paul shared.

From Harvard’s historic halls to the startup streets of Rodney Bay, Dylan Paul is proof that Caribbean excellence knows no boundaries. His trailblazing journey is already fueling a wave of inspiration across Saint Lucia and the wider region.

First Saint Lucian. Harvard MBA. Tech Entrepreneur. Nation Builder.

Dylan Paul is rewriting history — and this is only the beginning.

