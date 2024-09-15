HORROR IN BRIDGETOWN: THREE DEAD, SIX INJURED IN BARBADOS’ DEADLIEST MASS SHOOTING

In a shocking and brutal act of violence, three people have been killed and six others wounded in a mass shooting at the Majestic Bar on Nelson Street, Bridgetown. The horrific attack, which has left the island reeling, occurred around 1:55 AM when three masked gunmen stormed the crowded bar and opened fire on unsuspecting patrons.Chaos ensued as bullets tore through the crowd, leaving three people dead on the scene. Six more victims, including one in critical condition with a grim prognosis, were rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. Two others were treated at the scene for less severe injuries.Police Commissioner Richard Boyce described the massacre as Barbados’ worst mass shooting, condemning it as a “heinous attack” on innocent people enjoying a night out. He vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice and urged the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the capture of those responsible.This senseless act of violence has sent shockwaves across the nation, marking a dark day in Barbados’ history as authorities work tirelessly to track down the culprits behind this deadly ambush.