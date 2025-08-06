BANNED FOR LIFE? 111 St. Kitts-Nevis Nationals and 14 Students Overstayed U.S. Visas in 2023 — Risk Permanent Travel Ban, Tighter U.S. Scrutiny

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 5, 2025 – A newly released bombshell report by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has placed a spotlight on St. Kitts and Nevis, revealing that 111 nationals and 14 students from the twin-island Federation overstayed their legal time in the United States in 2023, raising red flags about the future of U.S. visa access for Kittitians and Nevisians.

According to the report, during the 2023 Fiscal Year (October 1, 2022 – September 30, 2023), 8,176 SKN nationals entered the U.S. on non-immigrant business and tourism visas (B1/B2). Of that number, 111 persons failed to leave the country within the authorised timeframe — a 1.36% overstay rate, slightly below the global average of 1.45%.

But it’s not just tourists and business travelers — 14 SKN nationals on student and exchange visas also overstayed, dragging the Federation’s student overstay rate to a staggering 4.93%, more than three times the global average.

Even more troubling, 100 of the 111 overstayers are classified as “suspected in-country overstays” — meaning no record of departure and no change in immigration status, a major red flag in U.S. immigration enforcement protocols.

REGION UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

St. Kitts and Nevis isn’t alone. Several Caribbean nations were named in the damning CBP report. Notable figures include:

Jamaica : 12,268 total overstays

: 12,268 total overstays Haiti : 27,269 total overstays

: 27,269 total overstays Dominican Republic : 20,259

: 20,259 Guyana : 3,186

: 3,186 Trinidad & Tobago : 1,053

: 1,053 Barbados : 201

: 201 St. Lucia : 264

: 264 Antigua & Barbuda: 185

The Federation’s numbers may seem modest in comparison, but the implications are just as serious.

CONSEQUENCES COULD BE SEVERE: VISA DENIALS, LIFETIME BANS

U.S. authorities consider visa overstays a serious immigration violation, punishable by visa revocation, 10-year bans, or even lifetime travel bans for repeat offenders.

The U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown earlier this year warned visa holders in the Eastern Caribbean, including St. Kitts and Nevis, that overstaying — even by a day — could result in permanent travel restrictions.

“There is no such thing as an ‘honest mistake’ – it is your responsibility to use your visa correctly. Consular officers have full access to your immigration history and will know about past violations,” the Embassy posted on its official page.

Even first-time applicants are at risk. Visa officers are now reviewing travel patterns and overstay risks with a microscope, making it harder for nationals from flagged countries to secure new visas.

B1/B2 VISAS: POPULAR BUT POLICED

The B1/B2 visa, the most common nonimmigrant visa, allows stays of up to six months for tourism or business. However, U.S. authorities say many travelers confuse entry time with entitlement, assuming they can remain indefinitely or apply for extensions without proper documentation.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR SKN?

The overstay numbers — though not astronomical — place the Federation under increasing U.S. scrutiny, especially as Washington continues to reevaluate visa policies toward Caribbean and CBI-participating nations.

With tighter rules and more restrictions expected, the future of U.S. travel access for SKN citizens now hangs in the balance.

SKN Times will continue to track this story as developments unfold.