Soca Superstar Machel Montano Graduates as Top UWI Student with MA in Carnival Studies!

Soca icon Machel Montano, known worldwide as the “King of Soca,” reached new heights today, graduating with a Master of Arts in Carnival Studies from the University of the West Indies (UWI). The legendary performer, who has spent decades electrifying audiences with his unforgettable rhythms, celebrated not only earning his degree but also being the top student in his graduating class, achieving an impressive GPA of 3.97.

Montano, who’s fondly called “double M” by fans, took to Instagram with a spirited post, writing, “I’m one degree HOTTER!! #schooldone #partySTART!” The image captured Montano in cap and gown, exuding pride and gratitude for his academic accomplishment.

Montano’s achievement comes as a testament to his commitment to the Caribbean’s cultural legacy. His degree in Carnival Studies highlights his dedication to deepening his understanding of the art form he champions. Fans and colleagues alike are celebrating his success, applauding him for pushing boundaries not only in music but now in academics as well. Machel Montano, it seems, truly knows how to master every stage—both on and off the stage!