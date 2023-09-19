Historic Milestone: First Prime Minister Dr. Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds Leads Groundbreaking SKN Delegation to Taiwan in 1983

In a momentous stride towards independence, the Hon. Dr. Kennedy Simmonds, the inaugural Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, spearheaded the first official delegation to the Republic of China on Taiwan in 1983. This courageous move predated the nation’s formal declaration of independence later that year, marking the establishment of a pioneering diplomatic relationship.The decision to forge ties with Taiwan proved to be a pivotal one, shaping the course of St. Kitts and Nevis’ development. Taiwan’s contributions to the nation have since surpassed those of any other country or entity worldwide.Remarkably, this historic decision was made independently, without the endorsement of the United Kingdom, which held responsibility for the external relations of the Associated State at the time. The UK’s reservation stemmed from their diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China on the mainland.The distinguished SKN delegation, including notable figures like Mr. John Saunders and Mr. Hugh Heyliger, exemplified the government’s unwavering determination to chart their own course, with a special emphasis on agricultural cooperation, in partnership with the Republic of China on Taiwan. This bold step remains etched in the annals of St. Kitts and Nevis’ history as a testament to their pursuit of sovereignty and self-determination.