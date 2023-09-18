Saint Kitts and Nevis Aims for Sustainability Leadership, Affirms Minister Clarke at UN General Assembly

Joyelle Clarke, the Minister for Sustainable Development of Saint Kitts and Nevis, delivered a powerful address at the United Nations General Assembly Sustainable Development Goals Summit. Clarke outlined her nation’s ambitious goal of becoming the first sustainable island state in the Caribbean.

Saint Kitts and Nevis is at the forefront of regional progress, placing renewable energy, water, and food security at the core of its developmental agenda. Clarke emphasized the urgent need for innovative financial instruments, reliable climate finance, and debt relief to further advance sustainable practices.

In a compelling declaration, Clarke proudly stated, “Saint Kitts and Nevis is a success story in spite of — and due to — our small size.” This highlights the nation’s exceptional achievements despite its modest scale. The address showcased Saint Kitts and Nevis’ determination to set an example in sustainable development, demonstrating the potential for positive change even in smaller nations. Clarke’s words resonated as a call to action for the international community to support and learn from their remarkable journey towards sustainability.