In March of 1986, a momentous chapter in diplomatic history unfolded as His Excellency Mr. Terence Byron, now Mr. Terence Byron, CMG, presented his credentials at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan. Leading the two-member delegation from St. Kitts and Nevis was Minister the Hon. Constance Mitcham, now Her Excellency Dame Constance Mitcham, DBE, a trailblazer as the first Minister of Women's Affairs in the Eastern Caribbean and the Caribbean Community.This delegation marked not only the first official ambassadorial visit from St. Kitts and Nevis to Taiwan but also a significant personal milestone for His Excellency Ambassador Byron. He stood before His Excellency President Chiang ching-kuo, son of Taiwan's first President, Chiang kai-shek, presenting his credentials as the inaugural Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of China on Taiwan.Ambassador Byron's historic moment was not limited to St. Kitts and Nevis alone; he became the first Ambassador from the OECS to personally present credentials to the President of Taiwan, solidifying a new era of diplomatic relations between these two nations. This visit stands as a testament to the courage and vision that laid the foundation for a lasting partnership between St. Kitts-Nevis and Taiwan.