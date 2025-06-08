DANTE SEALS IT! SOCA WARRIORS CRUSH ST. KITTS & NEVIS 6-2 IN WORLD CUP QUALIFIER THRILLER



— By Times Caribbean Sports Desk

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – June 7, 2025 — The dream of World Cup qualification burned brighter for Trinidad and Tobago on Friday night as they stormed past St. Kitts and Nevis with a commanding 6-2 victory in front of an electrified crowd at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

In a match that delivered fireworks from start to finish, CF Montréal star Dante Sealy was the headline act, netting a brace and leading the charge as the Soca Warriors sent a clear message to Group B rivals — they’re coming for a ticket to the final round of Concacaf’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Port of Spain, TT. 5th June, 2024: during the FIFA World Cup 26 Qualifier match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. Credit: Daniel Prentice

Before a roaring home crowd of nearly 20,000, Trinidad and Tobago momentarily climbed to the top of Group B with seven points and a +10 goal difference, pending Costa Rica’s expected win against The Bahamas. With just one group match to go — a critical clash against the Ticos in San Jose — the Soca Warriors are in the driver’s seat.

But it wasn’t smooth sailing from kickoff.

St. Kitts and Nevis came out firing, shocking the home supporters and holding the mighty Warriors to a 2-2 scoreline at halftime, thanks to classy finishes by Gvaune Amory and Tiquanny Williams, whose curling free-kick stunned both the TT defence and fans alike.

However, the second half was a different story.

Coach Dwight Yorke’s halftime adjustments proved decisive. With tactical tweaks and renewed firepower, the Soca Warriors unleashed a relentless offensive onslaught.

Kevin Molino broke the deadlock early in the second half with a coolly converted penalty, before Sealy grabbed his second with a clinical finish, silencing any whispers of an upset.

Late goals from Ajani Fortune and Nathaniel James sealed the deal, turning a previously tense encounter into a blowout and boosting TT’s goal difference in the race for qualification.

“It feels euphoric to be back in form, and to do it in front of this crowd is everything,” said Sealy post-match, whose electric performance had fans chanting his name.

Despite flashes of attacking threat, St. Kitts and Nevis struggled defensively, especially in the closing minutes, and were unable to contain the free-flowing TT frontline.

Still, Gvaune Amory and Tiquanny Williams offered glimpses of brilliance and resilience for the Sugar Boyz, who will now look to regroup before their final outing against Grenada.

As the Warriors prepare for a high-stakes showdown in San Jose against Costa Rica on June 10, all eyes are on Dwight Yorke’s men to see if they can deliver a historic qualification breakthrough.

Match Summary:

Venue: Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo

Attendance: ~20,000

Scorers (TT): Levi Garcia (9’), Kevin Molino (48’ pen), Dante Sealy (29’, 68’), Ajani Fortune (85’), Nathaniel James (89’)

Scorers (SKN): Gvaune Amory (28’), Tiquanny Williams (44’)





#TimesCaribbeanSports #FIFAWorldCupQualifiers #SocaWarriors #SKNFootball #DanteSealy #TrinidadAndTobago #RoadTo2026 #CaribbeanFootball