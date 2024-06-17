All Were Truly Welcomed, as the Peoples Labour Party Hosted its Massive and Hugely Successful 11th National Convention

PLP Press Release

17th June, 2024:-The message of acceptance and unity in building a better St. Kitts and Nevis reverberated across the Federation on Saturday, 15th June, 2024, as the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) staged its largely successful and well-attended 11th annual National Convention, under the theme “Restoring Trust, Hope, Opportunity and Prosperity.”The National Convention was truly a spectacle to behold, as it welcomed citizens and residents from near and far, of different demographics, ethnicity, of different ages and persons who once stood across opposing political aisles. Of equal importance, Convention 11 shed light on the fact that the vast majority of Kittitians and Nevisians, at home and abroad, are now of the realization that the country is being led astray by Terrance Drew and his incompetent team.Amongst the three political parties on the island, the PLP convention drew the largest in-person and virtual participation with hundreds gathering at the Tabernacle Playing Field and thousands more tuning in via the different social media platforms. National Political Leader, Dr. Hon. Timothy S. Harris, was his usual charismatic self, embracing the wide-cross section of persons who now see that the Peoples Labour Party is indeed the clear choice to govern this country and return St. Kitts and Nevis to economic prosperity. “The Peoples Labour Party sees itself as the embodiment of our country, representing all of our people, harnessing their aspirations and dreams, and working through the instrument of our political party and eventually through government to fulfil the dream of every boy and every girl, every man and every woman in this land that we call home,” said Dr. Harris as he delivered yet another energetic and thought-provoking address at the convention that brought with it an election-type atmosphere in the country. “The PLP is the only party with a broad philosophy. It doesn’t matter what you were, it only matters what you aspire to now; and if you aspire for a better way for yourself, for your family and for your country, then come to PLP because We Welcome All,” Dr. Harris added. Dr. Harris, the third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, highlighted the incompetence of the failing Drew administration after two years at the helm, and which is forcing many to ‘abandon ship’.He said, “We see and we know of many persons who want a better option; who see that the Drew administration is broken as it has broken almost all of its promises. Those people want a safe harbor, they want to abandon that ship and I say to them now that in PLP you will have a safe harbor for yourself and for our country.”END