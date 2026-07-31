HIGH COURT DELIVERS STINGING REBUKE OF PUBLIC SERVICE TRANSFER PROCESS: PETRONA THOMAS TRANSFER RULED UNLAWFUL, IRRATIONAL AND VOID

Justice Tamara Gill finds Chief Personnel Officer purported to exercise powers reserved for PSC, rules Commission abdicated constitutional responsibility, says Thomas suffered demotion in substance and serious breach of natural justice

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 31, 2026 — Times Caribbean

This was no minor administrative mix-up.

A 47-page High Court judgment in the case brought by longtime public officer Petrona Thomas has delivered a devastating legal assessment of the process used to move her from her substantive position as Supervisor of the Centralised Purchasing Unit (CPU) to Logistics Coordinator at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Justice Tamara Gill ruled that the decision was wrongful, unlawful, irrational, procedurally irregular, unfair, in breach of natural justice and void and of no effect.

And the findings go considerably further.

The Court declared that the Chief Personnel Officer purported to act for the Public Service Commission in breach of section 77 of the Constitution, while also finding that the Public Service Commission abdicated its constitutional responsibilities in relation to Thomas’ transfer.

For a public service system built on constitutional independence, due process and clearly separated powers, those are extraordinary findings.

COURT: PSC FAILED TO EXERCISE INDEPENDENT JUDGMENT

At the heart of the judgment is a simple but damaging conclusion: the constitutional process did not work as it should have.

The Court examined correspondence sent before the PSC formally recorded its decision, including a June 1, 2023 letter from the Chief Personnel Officer telling Thomas that she had been “recommended” for transfer and should remain on leave while the transfer was completed.

Yet the PSC’s recorded recommendation came later.

Justice Gill found that, on the evidence before the Court, the CPO’s communication went beyond simply conveying an administrative position.

The judgment concluded that the CPO “purported to act for the PSC” and thereby acted ultra vires in relation to the substantive transfer decision.

That finding alone raises serious questions about internal safeguards.

But the Court did not stop there.

Justice Gill found that the PSC’s minutes contained no contemporaneous reasons demonstrating independent deliberation and that no adequate contemporaneous material was produced showing that commissioners had independently considered the transfer before adopting it.

The Court ultimately found that the PSC, as recorded, did not manifestly exercise independent judgment.

In even plainer language: the institution constitutionally entrusted with making the decision was found not to have properly demonstrated that it independently made it.

That is a major governance failure.

TRANSFER WAS A DEMOTION IN SUBSTANCE

The defendants argued that Thomas had been transferred to another position within the same salary scale.

The Court rejected the idea that salary equivalence settled the issue.

Justice Gill examined the actual substance of both jobs — managerial responsibility, staff complement, reporting level, professional challenge, scope of authority and national responsibilities.

Thomas’ CPU role involved supervision of a substantially larger staff, broader procurement coordination responsibilities and greater managerial functions.

The Logistics Coordinator position, by comparison, was found to be narrower, more operational and significantly reduced in responsibility.

The judgment found that the reassignment produced a “material diminution” in Thomas’ responsibilities, status and professional standing.

It amounted, the Court ruled, to a demotion.

And taken together with her extended exclusion from her substantive duties, the Court went another significant step: it found that the measures amounted in substance to a removal from office.

Same salary.

Very different job.

The Court made clear that public officers cannot simply be stripped of substantial authority, responsibility and standing and then be told nothing meaningful has changed because their pay cheque remains intact.

NO REASONS. NO PROPER HEARING. NO FAIR PROCESS.

Perhaps the most troubling section of the judgment concerns basic procedural fairness.

Thomas was kept away from her substantive duties, told of a proposed transfer and eventually faced a completed PSC recommendation without being provided proper contemporaneous reasons or a meaningful pre-decision opportunity to answer the case against her.

The defendants pointed to a later invitation for Thomas to meet with the PSC.

The Court was unimpressed.

Justice Gill concluded that the later process did not cure what had already occurred because Thomas had already been excluded from her substantive duties and the PSC’s recommendation had already been recorded.

The judgment states that she was denied procedural fairness.

She was not given adequate notice of the substance of the case against her.

She was not provided contemporaneous reasons.

She was not given the audit material relied upon before the decision.

And she was not afforded a meaningful opportunity to respond before the operative exclusion and PSC recommendation.

Justice Gill described this as a serious breach of the rules of natural justice.

That is not bureaucratic fine print.

Natural justice is one of the basic protections separating lawful public administration from arbitrary decision-making.

COURT FINDS DECISION IRRATIONAL

The Court’s assessment became even more severe when it considered whether the decision was rational.

Thomas was moved from a position carrying broad public procurement responsibilities to a logistics role associated with disaster-relief functions which, according to the judgment, involved work she had not previously performed and for which she maintained she was not qualified.

When the Court combined the ultra vires involvement of the CPO, the PSC’s failure to demonstrate independent decision-making, the absence of contemporaneous reasons, Thomas’ indefinite exclusion from duty, the substantive demotion and the lack of a proper opportunity to be heard, it concluded that the threshold for irrationality had been crossed.

Justice Gill ruled that the transfer/removal decision was so unreasonable that no reasonable authority could have come to it in the circumstances.

That is about as serious a judicial criticism of an administrative decision as a public authority can receive.

IMPORTANT: COURT DID NOT FIND POLITICAL VICTIMISATION PROVEN

The judgment also settles another major point which must not be blurred.

Thomas had alleged that political considerations contributed to what happened to her.

The Court did not find political victimisation proven.

Justice Gill acknowledged that political statements and the change of administration formed part of the background and made political motivation a plausible inference worth examining.

But plausibility is not proof.

The Court found there was insufficient evidence connecting earlier political statements to the actual PSC decision-making process.

It found no contemporaneous document or witness evidence establishing that the Governor-General, political actors or other decision-makers directed the PSC or CPO to transfer Thomas for political reasons.

The judge therefore concluded that political victimisation was not proven.

That distinction matters.

Thomas won because the administrative and constitutional process itself was found unlawful — not because the Court established that the transfer was politically directed.

COURT ORDERS AND DAMAGES

The final orders are sweeping.

The High Court declared the transfer unlawful and void.

It declared that the Chief Personnel Officer purported to act for the PSC in breach of the Constitution.

It declared that the PSC abdicated its responsibilities.

It declared the transfer a demotion.

And it declared the purported transfer amounted to removal from Thomas’ substantive office.

The Court also issued an injunction restraining the PSC from transferring Thomas to a position of lesser status or responsibility without compliance with constitutional and statutory requirements.

Thomas was awarded EC$10,000 in vindicatory damages, intended to recognise the seriousness of the constitutional breaches.

Her application for exemplary damages was refused.

The Court also refused damages for lost salary because Thomas continued receiving her full salary throughout the period.

Costs were awarded to Thomas, to be assessed if the parties cannot agree them within 30 days.

A JUDGMENT THE PUBLIC SERVICE CANNOT SIMPLY FILE AWAY

The political allegation failed.

But the administrative case landed with tremendous force.

This judgment exposes something arguably just as serious for the integrity of government: a public officer was subjected to a transfer process that the High Court found constitutionally defective, procedurally unfair, irrational and unlawful.

The PSC exists precisely to insulate public-service employment decisions from improper interference and arbitrary administration.

Its independence is not ceremonial.

It is constitutional.

Yet in Thomas’ case, the Court found that the Commission abdicated its responsibility and failed, on the available record, to demonstrate the independent judgment the Constitution demands.

And that should concern every public officer — regardless of party, politics, personality or position.

Because today’s case is Petrona Thomas.

Tomorrow it could be somebody else.

The larger message from Justice Gill’s ruling is unmistakable: constitutional procedure is not optional, administrative convenience cannot replace lawful authority, and a public officer’s status and substantive responsibilities cannot be stripped away without fairness, reasons and due process.

That is the real sting in this judgment.

And it is one the public service establishment will have difficulty explaining away.