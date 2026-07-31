JAMAICAN RECORDING ARTISTE FINGA QUENGA REPORTEDLY IN CRITICAL BUT STABLE CONDITION AFTER KINGSTON INCIDENT

Dancehall entertainer Ramone “Finga Quenga” Simmons receiving hospital treatment as authorities investigate circumstances surrounding Thursday night incident

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, July 31, 2026 — Times Caribbean

Jamaican recording artiste Finga Quenga is reportedly in critical but stable condition after sustaining multiple injuries during an incident in downtown Kingston on Thursday night, July 30.

According to reports circulating Friday, the dancehall entertainer, whose given name is Ramone Simmons, was injured in the Spoilers area of downtown Kingston at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Some reports indicate that the artiste sustained as many as six injuries during the incident. He was subsequently transported to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he is reportedly receiving medical treatment.

A social media report published following the incident similarly stated that Finga Quenga was in critical but stable condition.

Wraif Music, with whom the artiste is reportedly affiliated, is said to have confirmed that an incident occurred and that Finga Quenga remained in critical but stable condition.

At the time of publication, full official details surrounding what happened had not been publicly disclosed. The circumstances leading up to the incident, as well as any possible motive, remain unclear.

Authorities are reportedly investigating.

Times Caribbean has not independently confirmed every detail surrounding the circumstances of Thursday night’s incident, and further updates are expected as additional information becomes available.

Rising Dancehall Artiste

Finga Quenga has been building his name within Jamaica’s dancehall scene over the past several years.

The Spanish Town, St. Catherine entertainer previously identified “Bingo We Bingo” as one of the tracks that helped expand his profile, with earlier Jamaican media coverage describing the song as an important breakthrough in his developing career. His catalogue has also included releases such as “Stuck Inna Mi Ways.”

More recently, Finga Quenga has been gaining attention with “Step,” a collaboration with ALFA WRAIF released in 2026. Streaming listings confirm the track among his newest releases, alongside other recent material.

The news of Thursday night’s incident has begun generating concern among supporters of the entertainer as they await further information on his recovery.

Times Caribbean will continue to follow this developing story as verified information becomes available.