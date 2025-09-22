Henley & Partners: President Trump’s Immigration Shake-Up Creates New Investor Openings

For Immediate Release: New York, 22 September 2025

The announcement of a series of new immigration measures by the US Government under President Donald J. Trump creates important considerations and potential opportunities for international investors, according to leading international residence and citizenship advisory specialists Henley & Partners. The firm says the initiatives look set to reshape the US immigration landscape by limiting traditional employer-sponsored options while introducing new donation-based pathways. However, it should be noted in this context that the US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program currently remains the most established and legislatively anchored route to permanent residence in the US.



In summary, on 19 September 2025, the Trump Administration introduced three measures:



H-1B Proclamation — A presidential order imposing a USD 100,000 fee on each new H-1B petition, significantly increasing the cost of employer sponsorship and changing access to this long-standing route.



— A presidential order imposing a USD 100,000 fee on each new H-1B petition, significantly increasing the cost of employer sponsorship and changing access to this long-standing route. Gold Card Executive Order — A new pathway requiring a USD 1 million donation by individuals, or USD 2 million by corporate sponsors, with expedited approvals for applicants who pass rigorous pre-clearance checks.



— A new pathway requiring a USD 1 million donation by individuals, or USD 2 million by corporate sponsors, with expedited approvals for applicants who pass rigorous pre-clearance checks. Platinum Card Proposal — A proposed option involving a USD 5 million contribution that would allow recipients to spend up to 270 days in the US without being subject to US taxation on foreign income. No regulations have yet been issued in this regard.



The announcement of these measures is already attracting attention and engagement across the global investor community. The increase in H-1B costs may encourage more professionals to explore self-directed pathways, while the Gold Card is expected to generate interest for its speed and simplified structure. The Platinum Card, though at an early stage, has also drawn the attention of ultra-high-net-worth individuals concerned with wealth and tax planning. As Henley & Partners continues to monitor these developments, we remain committed to providing clients with clear guidance on both emerging and established pathways.



Dr. Juerg Steffen, CEO at Henley & Partners, says “These announcements reflect an important moment in US immigration policy. While the details of the new pathways are still evolving, they demonstrate an openness to innovative approaches. Alongside these, the US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program remains one of the most secure and predictable routes to US residence, with the benefit of a clear statutory foundation.”



The EB-5 program continues to operate under the Reform and Integrity Act until 2027, with established rules, adjudication processes, and a strong record of delivery. It is widely regarded as the most established US investor immigration program, providing global families with a legislatively backed route to permanent residence.



Henley & Partners continues to emphasize the EB-5 program as a stable anchor in a changing policy environment. At the same time, we will advise our clients on the evolving Gold Card and Platinum Card proposals, which may offer additional options for certain investors. Clients are also reminded of the time sensitivity surrounding EB-5: grandfathering protections expire in September 2026 and minimum investment amounts are scheduled to rise in January 2027.



Dominic Volek, Group Head of Private Clients at Henley & Partners, adds that “these recent developments highlight both the new opportunities being created and the enduring role of EB-5 in the US immigration landscape. Our clients will no doubt be intrigued by these new pathways, and many will want to understand how they might fit within their longer-term plans. At the same time, they continue to value assurance, continuity, and protection for their families. EB-5 delivers all of this, and it is vital that investors act promptly to benefit from the current grandfathering provisions before they expire.”



