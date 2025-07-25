HARRIS VS DREW: FACTS DON’T LIE- The Epic Governance Showdown Between Dr. Timothy Harris & Dr. Terrance DrewTeam Unity’s First 2 Years vs. SKNLP’s 3-Year Report Card





INTRODUCTION

In St. Kitts and Nevis, performance in office remains the truest test of leadership. Between 2015 and 2017, Dr. Timothy Harris’s Team Unity Government amassed more than 50 tangible accomplishments, earning a reputation for delivery, reform, and inclusive growth. By comparison, the Dr. Terrance Drew-led SKNLP administration, which took office in 2022, is now under scrutiny as the third year approaches—facing growing criticism over underdelivery, discontent, and missed opportunities.

This article provides a sharp, comprehensive comparison of both governments’ records—side by side—highlighting what was built, what remains promised, and what has fallen flat.

DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS & TEAM UNITY (2015–2017):

50+ Transformative Achievements in Just Two Years

Key Highlights

Removal of VAT from food, medicine, funeral expenses

EC$16 million paid in gratuities to former sugar workers

Launch of Oncology Unit and Mental Health Day Centre at JNF

Construction of temporary BHS campus and planning for a new school

Restoration of order and constitutional compliance in Parliament

Renovation and reopening of Mary Charles Hospital

Five percent economic growth and record-breaking VAT Day performance

Restructuring and elevation of the CBI programme to platinum status

Over EC$114 million in budgetary and SIDF support to Nevis

Appointment of Nevisians to key federal and diplomatic posts

Massive ICT expansion including mobile apps and GWAN infrastructure

Launch of STEP, replacing PEP, and EC$30 million to SMEs via FRESH Start

Largest ever national security investment and 20% risk pay increase

Historic increases in cruise tourism and airline partnerships

Visa waivers, international memberships, and 14 new diplomatic relations

Construction of affordable housing, HELP repairs to 192 homes

Agricultural support through subsidies and feed reduction

National education scholarships increased by 170%

Hosting of CPL and Carifta Games, stadium renamed in honor of Kim Collins

Declaration of the country’s first living National Hero, Sir Kennedy Simmonds

Summary List: Team Unity 2015–2017

Category Notable Achievements Tax Relief VAT removed from essentials Healthcare JNF Oncology Unit, Mary Charles Hospital, Mental Health Centre Economy 5% growth, SME support, job creation Education CFBC expansion, BHS plan, SKNNEF scholarships Governance Parliamentary reform, Deputy Speaker, land registry reform Diplomacy 14 new countries, OAS Ambassador from Nevis Housing 134 homes, HELP repair programme CBI Programme rescued and globally rebranded ICT Mobile apps, E-services, ICT Centre reopened Law & Order New prosecutors, 2nd High Court Chamber, CCTV, Police support Youth & Culture STEP, skills training, CPL and Carifta, stadium renamed Agriculture Livestock feed, fencing subsidies Tourism Record-breaking cruise arrivals, new air routes

Team Unity’s performance was not just about quantity—it was about speed, scope, and systemic transformation.

DR. TERRANCE DREW & SKNLP (2022–2025):

Social Transfers Over Structural Change?

Key Highlights

Removal of COVID-19 restrictions and reopening of borders

Honorariums to frontline workers across the board

Introduction of CBI dividend payments to Social Security contributors

Double salary to civil servants in 2022

8 percent salary increase to public servants and pensioners

Tuition-free access to CFBC and student loan interest reduction

Children’s Medical Fund for overseas treatment

Independence RESET: EC$1000 payment, reconnection of utilities, land waivers

Pension access granted to Government Auxiliary Employees

Minimum wage increased from EC$360 to EC$430 weekly

MRI building under construction at JNF Hospital

Expansion of lab services, triage officers, and diagnostic upgrades

Summary List: SKNLP 2022–2025

Category Notable Initiatives Public Health COVID exit, MRI unit, lab upgrades Worker Relief Double salary, wage increase, pension for GAEs Social Programs CBI dividends, children’s fund, RESET cash grant Education Free CFBC, student loan relief Governance New budget system, payment of old arrears Housing & Infrastructure No major new construction as of 2025 National Security Increased crime wave, clergy summoned for consultations Tourism No major new partnerships or cruise expansions Nevis Relations Fair share report withheld, no meaningful consultations Crime Management Criticism over inaction and lack of transparency

While the Drew administration has made gains in financial transfers and temporary relief, it has faced major shortcomings in infrastructure, housing, governance transparency, and national security.

SIDE-BY-SIDE COMPARISON

Key Sector Team Unity (2015–2017) SKNLP (2022–2025) VAT/Tax Relief VAT removed on food, medicine, funerals None Jobs & Growth 5% GDP growth, SME boom Unclear growth data Healthcare JNF upgrades, Mental Health and Oncology Units MRI Building, lab upgrades Education 128 new scholarships, BHS rebuilt plan Free CFBC, loan interest cut CBI Programme Rebuilt and stabilized Dividends to contributors Housing 134 homes built, HELP repairs Unmet promises, delays Security Police retooled, CCTV, crime reduction Crime surge, public frustration Tourism Record arrivals, JetBlue and United deals No new major developments Nevis Relations Over EC$114M support, Nevisians appointed Breakdown in consultation, fair share dispute Infrastructure Highways, courts, ICT center, bus terminal planning Slow movement, few new starts Social Welfare STEP, FRESH Start, PEP reform RESET cash, CBI dividend, wage hike

FINAL ANALYSIS

The difference is stark. Dr. Timothy Harris’s Team Unity delivered a two-year sprint of development, institution-building, and national investment. By contrast, Dr. Terrance Drew’s SKNLP government, approaching three years in office, is accused of being reactive, relief-based, and lacking tangible, sustainable output.

One government reshaped the federation’s foundation.

The other is still promising to pour the cement.

CONCLUSION

Performance matters. And while both governments faced different global and local challenges, the scoreboard is clear. Dr. Harris’s administration not only ran efficiently, but delivered transformational outcomes. Dr. Drew’s administration, with time still on the clock, must accelerate dramatically or risk becoming a textbook case in missed potential.

If the people are the judges, the 2015–2017 era remains the gold standard.