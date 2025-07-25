HARRIS VS DREW: FACTS DON’T LIE- The Epic Governance Showdown Between Dr. Timothy Harris & Dr. Terrance DrewTeam Unity’s First 2 Years vs. SKNLP’s 3-Year Report Card

Posted on July 25, 2025 in General News


INTRODUCTION

In St. Kitts and Nevis, performance in office remains the truest test of leadership. Between 2015 and 2017, Dr. Timothy Harris’s Team Unity Government amassed more than 50 tangible accomplishments, earning a reputation for delivery, reform, and inclusive growth. By comparison, the Dr. Terrance Drew-led SKNLP administration, which took office in 2022, is now under scrutiny as the third year approaches—facing growing criticism over underdelivery, discontent, and missed opportunities.

This article provides a sharp, comprehensive comparison of both governments’ records—side by side—highlighting what was built, what remains promised, and what has fallen flat.

DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS & TEAM UNITY (2015–2017):

50+ Transformative Achievements in Just Two Years

Key Highlights

  • Removal of VAT from food, medicine, funeral expenses
  • EC$16 million paid in gratuities to former sugar workers
  • Launch of Oncology Unit and Mental Health Day Centre at JNF
  • Construction of temporary BHS campus and planning for a new school
  • Restoration of order and constitutional compliance in Parliament
  • Renovation and reopening of Mary Charles Hospital
  • Five percent economic growth and record-breaking VAT Day performance
  • Restructuring and elevation of the CBI programme to platinum status
  • Over EC$114 million in budgetary and SIDF support to Nevis
  • Appointment of Nevisians to key federal and diplomatic posts
  • Massive ICT expansion including mobile apps and GWAN infrastructure
  • Launch of STEP, replacing PEP, and EC$30 million to SMEs via FRESH Start
  • Largest ever national security investment and 20% risk pay increase
  • Historic increases in cruise tourism and airline partnerships
  • Visa waivers, international memberships, and 14 new diplomatic relations
  • Construction of affordable housing, HELP repairs to 192 homes
  • Agricultural support through subsidies and feed reduction
  • National education scholarships increased by 170%
  • Hosting of CPL and Carifta Games, stadium renamed in honor of Kim Collins
  • Declaration of the country’s first living National Hero, Sir Kennedy Simmonds

Summary List: Team Unity 2015–2017

CategoryNotable Achievements
Tax ReliefVAT removed from essentials
HealthcareJNF Oncology Unit, Mary Charles Hospital, Mental Health Centre
Economy5% growth, SME support, job creation
EducationCFBC expansion, BHS plan, SKNNEF scholarships
GovernanceParliamentary reform, Deputy Speaker, land registry reform
Diplomacy14 new countries, OAS Ambassador from Nevis
Housing134 homes, HELP repair programme
CBIProgramme rescued and globally rebranded
ICTMobile apps, E-services, ICT Centre reopened
Law & OrderNew prosecutors, 2nd High Court Chamber, CCTV, Police support
Youth & CultureSTEP, skills training, CPL and Carifta, stadium renamed
AgricultureLivestock feed, fencing subsidies
TourismRecord-breaking cruise arrivals, new air routes

Team Unity’s performance was not just about quantity—it was about speed, scope, and systemic transformation.

DR. TERRANCE DREW & SKNLP (2022–2025):

Social Transfers Over Structural Change?

Key Highlights

  • Removal of COVID-19 restrictions and reopening of borders
  • Honorariums to frontline workers across the board
  • Introduction of CBI dividend payments to Social Security contributors
  • Double salary to civil servants in 2022
  • 8 percent salary increase to public servants and pensioners
  • Tuition-free access to CFBC and student loan interest reduction
  • Children’s Medical Fund for overseas treatment
  • Independence RESET: EC$1000 payment, reconnection of utilities, land waivers
  • Pension access granted to Government Auxiliary Employees
  • Minimum wage increased from EC$360 to EC$430 weekly
  • MRI building under construction at JNF Hospital
  • Expansion of lab services, triage officers, and diagnostic upgrades

Summary List: SKNLP 2022–2025

CategoryNotable Initiatives
Public HealthCOVID exit, MRI unit, lab upgrades
Worker ReliefDouble salary, wage increase, pension for GAEs
Social ProgramsCBI dividends, children’s fund, RESET cash grant
EducationFree CFBC, student loan relief
GovernanceNew budget system, payment of old arrears
Housing & InfrastructureNo major new construction as of 2025
National SecurityIncreased crime wave, clergy summoned for consultations
TourismNo major new partnerships or cruise expansions
Nevis RelationsFair share report withheld, no meaningful consultations
Crime ManagementCriticism over inaction and lack of transparency

While the Drew administration has made gains in financial transfers and temporary relief, it has faced major shortcomings in infrastructure, housing, governance transparency, and national security.

SIDE-BY-SIDE COMPARISON

Key SectorTeam Unity (2015–2017)SKNLP (2022–2025)
VAT/Tax ReliefVAT removed on food, medicine, funeralsNone
Jobs & Growth5% GDP growth, SME boomUnclear growth data
HealthcareJNF upgrades, Mental Health and Oncology UnitsMRI Building, lab upgrades
Education128 new scholarships, BHS rebuilt planFree CFBC, loan interest cut
CBI ProgrammeRebuilt and stabilizedDividends to contributors
Housing134 homes built, HELP repairsUnmet promises, delays
SecurityPolice retooled, CCTV, crime reductionCrime surge, public frustration
TourismRecord arrivals, JetBlue and United dealsNo new major developments
Nevis RelationsOver EC$114M support, Nevisians appointedBreakdown in consultation, fair share dispute
InfrastructureHighways, courts, ICT center, bus terminal planningSlow movement, few new starts
Social WelfareSTEP, FRESH Start, PEP reformRESET cash, CBI dividend, wage hike

FINAL ANALYSIS

The difference is stark. Dr. Timothy Harris’s Team Unity delivered a two-year sprint of development, institution-building, and national investment. By contrast, Dr. Terrance Drew’s SKNLP government, approaching three years in office, is accused of being reactive, relief-based, and lacking tangible, sustainable output.

One government reshaped the federation’s foundation.
The other is still promising to pour the cement.

CONCLUSION

Performance matters. And while both governments faced different global and local challenges, the scoreboard is clear. Dr. Harris’s administration not only ran efficiently, but delivered transformational outcomes. Dr. Drew’s administration, with time still on the clock, must accelerate dramatically or risk becoming a textbook case in missed potential.

If the people are the judges, the 2015–2017 era remains the gold standard.

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2025 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)