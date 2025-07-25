HARRIS VS DREW: FACTS DON’T LIE- The Epic Governance Showdown Between Dr. Timothy Harris & Dr. Terrance DrewTeam Unity’s First 2 Years vs. SKNLP’s 3-Year Report Card
INTRODUCTION
In St. Kitts and Nevis, performance in office remains the truest test of leadership. Between 2015 and 2017, Dr. Timothy Harris’s Team Unity Government amassed more than 50 tangible accomplishments, earning a reputation for delivery, reform, and inclusive growth. By comparison, the Dr. Terrance Drew-led SKNLP administration, which took office in 2022, is now under scrutiny as the third year approaches—facing growing criticism over underdelivery, discontent, and missed opportunities.
This article provides a sharp, comprehensive comparison of both governments’ records—side by side—highlighting what was built, what remains promised, and what has fallen flat.
DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS & TEAM UNITY (2015–2017):
50+ Transformative Achievements in Just Two Years
Key Highlights
- Removal of VAT from food, medicine, funeral expenses
- EC$16 million paid in gratuities to former sugar workers
- Launch of Oncology Unit and Mental Health Day Centre at JNF
- Construction of temporary BHS campus and planning for a new school
- Restoration of order and constitutional compliance in Parliament
- Renovation and reopening of Mary Charles Hospital
- Five percent economic growth and record-breaking VAT Day performance
- Restructuring and elevation of the CBI programme to platinum status
- Over EC$114 million in budgetary and SIDF support to Nevis
- Appointment of Nevisians to key federal and diplomatic posts
- Massive ICT expansion including mobile apps and GWAN infrastructure
- Launch of STEP, replacing PEP, and EC$30 million to SMEs via FRESH Start
- Largest ever national security investment and 20% risk pay increase
- Historic increases in cruise tourism and airline partnerships
- Visa waivers, international memberships, and 14 new diplomatic relations
- Construction of affordable housing, HELP repairs to 192 homes
- Agricultural support through subsidies and feed reduction
- National education scholarships increased by 170%
- Hosting of CPL and Carifta Games, stadium renamed in honor of Kim Collins
- Declaration of the country’s first living National Hero, Sir Kennedy Simmonds
Summary List: Team Unity 2015–2017
|Category
|Notable Achievements
|Tax Relief
|VAT removed from essentials
|Healthcare
|JNF Oncology Unit, Mary Charles Hospital, Mental Health Centre
|Economy
|5% growth, SME support, job creation
|Education
|CFBC expansion, BHS plan, SKNNEF scholarships
|Governance
|Parliamentary reform, Deputy Speaker, land registry reform
|Diplomacy
|14 new countries, OAS Ambassador from Nevis
|Housing
|134 homes, HELP repair programme
|CBI
|Programme rescued and globally rebranded
|ICT
|Mobile apps, E-services, ICT Centre reopened
|Law & Order
|New prosecutors, 2nd High Court Chamber, CCTV, Police support
|Youth & Culture
|STEP, skills training, CPL and Carifta, stadium renamed
|Agriculture
|Livestock feed, fencing subsidies
|Tourism
|Record-breaking cruise arrivals, new air routes
Team Unity’s performance was not just about quantity—it was about speed, scope, and systemic transformation.
DR. TERRANCE DREW & SKNLP (2022–2025):
Social Transfers Over Structural Change?
Key Highlights
- Removal of COVID-19 restrictions and reopening of borders
- Honorariums to frontline workers across the board
- Introduction of CBI dividend payments to Social Security contributors
- Double salary to civil servants in 2022
- 8 percent salary increase to public servants and pensioners
- Tuition-free access to CFBC and student loan interest reduction
- Children’s Medical Fund for overseas treatment
- Independence RESET: EC$1000 payment, reconnection of utilities, land waivers
- Pension access granted to Government Auxiliary Employees
- Minimum wage increased from EC$360 to EC$430 weekly
- MRI building under construction at JNF Hospital
- Expansion of lab services, triage officers, and diagnostic upgrades
Summary List: SKNLP 2022–2025
|Category
|Notable Initiatives
|Public Health
|COVID exit, MRI unit, lab upgrades
|Worker Relief
|Double salary, wage increase, pension for GAEs
|Social Programs
|CBI dividends, children’s fund, RESET cash grant
|Education
|Free CFBC, student loan relief
|Governance
|New budget system, payment of old arrears
|Housing & Infrastructure
|No major new construction as of 2025
|National Security
|Increased crime wave, clergy summoned for consultations
|Tourism
|No major new partnerships or cruise expansions
|Nevis Relations
|Fair share report withheld, no meaningful consultations
|Crime Management
|Criticism over inaction and lack of transparency
While the Drew administration has made gains in financial transfers and temporary relief, it has faced major shortcomings in infrastructure, housing, governance transparency, and national security.
SIDE-BY-SIDE COMPARISON
|Key Sector
|Team Unity (2015–2017)
|SKNLP (2022–2025)
|VAT/Tax Relief
|VAT removed on food, medicine, funerals
|None
|Jobs & Growth
|5% GDP growth, SME boom
|Unclear growth data
|Healthcare
|JNF upgrades, Mental Health and Oncology Units
|MRI Building, lab upgrades
|Education
|128 new scholarships, BHS rebuilt plan
|Free CFBC, loan interest cut
|CBI Programme
|Rebuilt and stabilized
|Dividends to contributors
|Housing
|134 homes built, HELP repairs
|Unmet promises, delays
|Security
|Police retooled, CCTV, crime reduction
|Crime surge, public frustration
|Tourism
|Record arrivals, JetBlue and United deals
|No new major developments
|Nevis Relations
|Over EC$114M support, Nevisians appointed
|Breakdown in consultation, fair share dispute
|Infrastructure
|Highways, courts, ICT center, bus terminal planning
|Slow movement, few new starts
|Social Welfare
|STEP, FRESH Start, PEP reform
|RESET cash, CBI dividend, wage hike
FINAL ANALYSIS
The difference is stark. Dr. Timothy Harris’s Team Unity delivered a two-year sprint of development, institution-building, and national investment. By contrast, Dr. Terrance Drew’s SKNLP government, approaching three years in office, is accused of being reactive, relief-based, and lacking tangible, sustainable output.
One government reshaped the federation’s foundation.
The other is still promising to pour the cement.
CONCLUSION
Performance matters. And while both governments faced different global and local challenges, the scoreboard is clear. Dr. Harris’s administration not only ran efficiently, but delivered transformational outcomes. Dr. Drew’s administration, with time still on the clock, must accelerate dramatically or risk becoming a textbook case in missed potential.
If the people are the judges, the 2015–2017 era remains the gold standard.
