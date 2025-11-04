Happy Birthday to His Excellency Ambassador Worrell Nero — A Distinguished Son of the Soil and Diplomat Extraordinaire

The Times Caribbean Media Network proudly joins the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and the diaspora community in Philadelphia in celebrating the birthday of His Excellency Ambassador Worrell Nero, recently appointed Ambassador-At-Large by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Ambassador Nero currently serves as the Honorary Consul General of St. Kitts and Nevis in Philadelphia, a role he has held with distinction since June 2009. His decades of service stand as a shining example of patriotism, perseverance, and excellence — values that reflect the very best of our Federation.

A Journey of Service and Achievement

Born in East Basseterre, Ambassador Nero migrated in 1969 to St. Maarten and later to the United States in 1972, where he proudly served in the U.S. Army. After an honorable discharge, he pursued higher education in Washington D.C., studying accounting at Southeastern University and becoming the first Black internal auditor at the Washington Gas and Light Company.

His academic and professional journey led him to Loyola Law School, where he earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1987. After serving as a Trial Attorney at the Defenders Association of Philadelphia, he established his own successful law practice in 1991, which today spans immigration law, criminal law, business litigation, and personal injury.

Distinguished Legal and Diplomatic Career

Ambassador Nero holds bar memberships in multiple jurisdictions, including:

Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court

Supreme Court of Pennsylvania

U.S. District Court (Eastern District of Pennsylvania)

U.S. Court of Appeals (Third Circuit)

United States Supreme Court Bar (inducted in May 2009 by Chief Justice John Roberts and the Associate Justices)

He also serves as a Master of the Philadelphia Criminal Law American Inn of Court, a prestigious body limited to only twenty-five top practitioners focusing on key issues affecting the criminal justice system in Philadelphia.

Service to Community and Country

Beyond his legal and diplomatic endeavors, Ambassador Nero continues to give back to his community. He sits on the Board of Directors of several corporate and non-profit community development organizations in Philadelphia. His tireless service has earned him numerous accolades, including a U.S. Congressional Award in 2007 from Hon. Chaka Fattah for his outstanding contributions to the Caribbean community in Pennsylvania.

Celebrating a True Kittitian-Nevisian Trailblazer

On this special occasion, Times Caribbean extends heartfelt birthday greetings to His Excellency Ambassador Worrell Nero — a proud son of East Basseterre, a respected attorney, and a lifelong servant of his country and community.

May the year ahead bring continued success, good health, and the fulfillment of his vision to further strengthen the bonds between St. Kitts and Nevis and the diaspora in the United States.

Happy Birthday, Ambassador Nero.

