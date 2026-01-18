HAITIAN FOUNDER BORN IN ST.KITTS: Henri Christophe Founded Haiti: PM Drew Rejecting Haitians Is Rejecting his own people

SKN TIMES – SPECIAL HISTORY FEATURE

Rejecting Haitians Is Rejecting Ourselves: Henri Christophe Was Born Enslaved in St. Kitts — And He Became a Founder of Haiti

At moments of national decision, history has a way of standing up and speaking back. Today, as the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis moves to reject Haitians, he is not only rejecting a people — he is rejecting our own history, our own bloodline, and our own contribution to global Black freedom.

One of the greatest architects of Haitian freedom, , was born enslaved on the British island of St. Christopher (now St. Kitts) around 1767. That fact alone makes today’s rejection of Haitians not just morally troubling, but historically shameful.

St. Kitts did not merely witness history. St. Kitts produced history.

From Enslaved Kittitian to Caribbean Revolutionary

Henri Christophe was born into slavery on St. Kitts at a time when the island was a brutal battleground of empire, sugar, and human bondage. He was later taken to the French colony of Saint-Domingue (modern-day Haiti), likely following shifts in colonial control in the region.

Like many enslaved Africans of exceptional intelligence and discipline, Christophe acquired his freedom. He is believed to have served with French forces during the American Revolutionary War, possibly as a drummer boy — an experience that exposed him to military organization, discipline, and revolutionary ideas long before Haiti’s uprising began.

When enslaved Black people rose up in 1791 against French slavery, Christophe did not hesitate. He rose through the ranks as an educated, strategic, and disciplined soldier, eventually becoming one of the most trusted generals under , and later serving alongside .

January 1, 1804: Haiti Is Born — With a Son of St. Kitts at Its Side

Haiti’s independence on January 1, 1804 shattered the myth of European invincibility. France — the world’s leading colonial superpower — was defeated by formerly enslaved Africans.

At Dessalines’ side stood Henri Christophe.

When Dessalines was assassinated in 1806, Haiti fractured politically. Out of that fracture emerged its second national leader — Henri Christophe, the St. Kitts-born revolutionary, who assumed control of northern Haiti.

King Henri I and the Architecture of Black Sovereignty

In 1811, Christophe crowned himself King Henri I, establishing the Kingdom of Haiti in the north. While controversial, his monarchy had one overriding purpose: to ensure that Black people would never be enslaved again.

His most enduring achievement remains the — the largest fortress in the Western Hemisphere, built atop a mountain to repel any attempt by France to re-enslave Haiti. Today, it stands as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a global monument to Black resistance, sovereignty, and genius.

Christophe also constructed palaces, schools, and institutions, and extended Haiti’s revolutionary mission beyond its borders — supplying arms, money, and refuge to , aiding the liberation of Venezuela and Colombia from Spanish rule.

Power, Strain, and Tragedy

Christophe’s reign was not without fault. His system relied heavily on forced labor to revive plantations and finance national defense, creating deep resentment among the population. Stricken by illness and facing rebellion, Henri Christophe died by suicide in 1820, ending his monarchy and paving the way for Haiti’s reunification.

But history does not judge him by his end alone.

It remembers him as:

A man born enslaved on St. Kitts

A general of the Haitian Revolution

A founding father of the first Black republic

A builder of the greatest fortress of Black freedom in the Americas

A Direct Moral Reckoning for St. Kitts & Nevis

To reject Haitians today is to reject Henri Christophe. To reject Haitians is to reject our own Caribbean sons and daughters. To reject Haitians is to deny the shared blood, chains, and courage that bind St. Kitts and Haiti together.

Haiti’s struggle was never only Haiti’s struggle. It was a Caribbean struggle. It was our struggle.

When we turn Haitians away, we are not defending sovereignty — we are betraying history.

We are one people, forged in the same fires of slavery, resistance, and liberation.

And history will not forget who stood on the side of humanity — and who turned their backs.



