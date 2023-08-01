Haiti Needs to Awaken: The Caribbean Can End Haitians Nightmare.

by

Steven Kaszab

Bradford, Ontario

skaszab@yahoo.ca

Haiti has been cursed long ago. The curse was one of continual distortions of life and limb for the People of Haiti and this nations government. Colonial Powers brought with them disease, slavery, imposed corruption of the people and their future offspring. Independence gave a promise of freedom, and a chance to establish themselves as a distinct people within the Caribbean. What Haitians got was merely the handoff of one master to another. Colonial Powers passed Haiti onto the Tyrants of the People. Strong men with as strong a hunger for power as their former task masters.

Now Haitians begin their new year with a hope that the on coming year will be better than the last. Of course Mother Nature presents Haiti with the horrors of earth quakes and Hurricanes, along with draughts and the spread of disease. Large portions of the Island remain uninhabitable, rubble laying where it had fallen long ago.

Lacking what is truly essential breeds fatalism, as promises from the world fall upon the people who see no real solutions to their daily situation of hunger, lack of all things essential, unemployment and any foreseeable good future.

Fatalism breeds fear, hate, violence, greed and criminality. A battle for territory develops among the 200 criminal gangs of Haiti. Innocents die, drug addiction is a major problem, and no one in the national government has a solution or the ability to make the peoples lives better.

The world offers a solution, a cyclical historical pathway, where Kenyan, French, EU and African Nations would send troops to Haiti to bring about order and peace. Big ideals coming from nations who cannot handle their own national problems adequately. What is seen as a viable solution will be seen as the re-colonization of the Island. The gangs will not go away, and their strategists(they have them) will realize that they can carry on their business and also become saviours of the people by starting a guerrilla war with those who just arrived to save Haiti.

Impressions are everything to many people. Out side of a complete takeover of the government, what can the special force do to bring about peace? Only war and death will result in this situation. It is said that over half of all politicians in Haiti are in the pockets of either the leading seven families of Haiti or the Gangland Thugs. Any money coming into Haiti will disappear soon enough. Haitian Politicians and their bureaucrats have made corruption into a artform.

Foreign Intervention will only result in giving the criminal world authenticity before the eyes of many people, leading to death and further destruction of the Island. Say no to the UN, EU, Trans-African Alliance. So what to do then?

Haiti is located in the Caribbean, whose many neighbors can offer police-troops-security funding-infrastructure development-socio-educational and political proficiency to work towards a peaceful solution. Only the Caribbean can end Haiti’s nightmare. Only Caribbean Nationals can fight and end Haiti’s Criminal Enterprises.

Haiti has never been a true democracy, so have present day democracies like Barbados, Bahama’s, Dominican Republic, Jamaica show the way. They have the wealth and abilities to accomplish true significant change.

The Caribbean can rebuild Haiti, bring it into partnership with the Caribbean’s various organizations. Haiti can become a Caribbean ideal, the Island that was brought back from the brink through partnership, sacrifice and direct investment by its Neighbors and Family, Not Foreigners with a selfish agenda!