  New Curry Cookbook by Jamaican Author Redefines Culinary Delights

Toronto, Ontario (Sonique Solutions) – Jamaican-Canadian entrepreneur and curry enthusiast turned author Elizabeth Ainsworth has introduced an exceptional addition to the world of culinary delights with her latest e-book masterpiece, ‘Esmen’s Curry Cookbook’.

This eagerly anticipated cookbook comes as a natural extension of the generational inspired Esmen’s Curry Powder family business and takes readers on a tantalizing journey through the dynamic world of Elizabeth’s Jamaican-made curry, offering a diverse array of authentic recipes that are sure to excite the taste buds of curry lovers around the globe.

‘Esmen’s Curry Cookbook’ is a testament to the rich heritage and vibrant culinary traditions of the Caribbean region. Drawing upon Elizabeth’s deep-rooted cultural background and extensive culinary expertise, the cookbook captures the essence of curry, while combining traditional recipes with contemporary twists.

This latest e-book publication showcases a remarkable blend of aromatic spices, tropical flavours, and expert techniques to please a wide range of palates.

Featuring over 30 mouthwatering recipes, ‘Esmen’s Curry Cookbook’ explores the versatility of curry across a variety of dishes, from classic curries to more modern interpretations such as Curry Potato Fritters, Curry Carrot Ginger Soup , Curry Macaroni Cheese, Curry Halibut Steak, Grilled Curry Shrimp and the Curry Roasted Cauliflower Quinoa Bowl.

The downloadable e-book offers recipes for meat-based curry dishes, sumptuous seafood creations, vegetarian delights, and delectable accompaniments. With its clear instructions and handy tips, everyone from novice cooks to experienced chefs can be empowered to confidently embark on a flavourful adventure and master the art of creating authentic curry dishes.

The Jamaica-born, Toronto-based author touched on her new book saying, “The recipes are easy to follow and use simple ingredients that you can find at your local grocery store. So, whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned cook, you’ll be able to create delicious curry dishes that will impress your friends and family and even rival your favourite restaurant.”

Most notably, the new book which is packed with information about the history of curry and the different types of spices used is also a visual feast, with captivating photography that captures the vibrant colours and enticing presentation of each finished dish.

Esmen’s Curry Cookbook is available for purchase and download globally via www.esmenscurrypowder.com/product/esmens-curry-powder-cook-book/

