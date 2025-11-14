GUYANA HITS 900,000 BARRELS A DAY

Guyana has just shattered another historic barrier in its meteoric rise as the world’s fastest-growing petrostate — officially reaching an unprecedented 900,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd). With this announcement from ExxonMobil Guyana and its Stabroek Block partners Hess and CNOOC, the small South American nation has now entered a league once reserved only for global oil giants.

This is not incremental progress — this is a seismic economic transformation unfolding in real time.

THE NUMBERS DON’T LIE: GUYANA IS NOW A GLOBAL ENERGY GIANT

Just a few years ago, Guyana was best known for its rainforest, rivers, and rice and sugar exports. Today, it is the third-largest per-capita oil producer on the planet — trailing only Kuwait and Qatar, and rapidly closing the gap.

The Federation of Guyana, with a population of just over 800,000, is now producing more oil per citizen than Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, or Oman.

This is historic.

This is unprecedented.

This is power.

And it is happening at 900,000 barrels per day — a production level many countries never reach even with 50 years of drilling.

THE HIGHEST ECONOMIC GROWTH RATE ON EARTH

Guyana’s breathtaking GDP expansion continues to stun global economists. In 2022, its economy grew by 62.3% — the highest real GDP growth anywhere in the world.

To put that into perspective:

It outpaced the U.S., China, and India combined.

It outperformed every Latin American and Caribbean nation.

It grew faster than any OECD, BRICS, or G20 economy.

This is not growth.

This is economic acceleration at warp speed.

With 900,000 bpd now in operation, analysts predict Guyana’s production could surpass 1.2 million bpd by 2027 — placing it among the top 20 oil-producing countries globally.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR GUYANA — AND THE REGION

Guyana is no longer an emerging player.

It is now a central pillar of global energy security, reshaping geopolitics in the Western Hemisphere.

1. A Fiscal Explosion

More oil means billions more flowing into Guyana’s Natural Resource Fund — expanding national spending power, foreign reserves, development capacity, and bargaining influence.

2. A Magnet for Investment

With reliable output nearing one million bpd, Guyana has become the Caribbean’s most attractive destination for foreign direct investment, pushing massive expansions in infrastructure, roads, gas-to-energy projects, port services, real estate, and financial services.

3. Regional Influence

Guyana is rapidly becoming the Caribbean’s new heavyweight economy — a role once dominated by Trinidad & Tobago.

4. A Shift in Diaspora Dynamics

Migration is reversing. Skilled workers from across the Caribbean — including Trinidad, Barbados, Jamaica, St. Kitts & Nevis, and the OECS — are now moving to Guyana for high-paying jobs.

BIG OIL, BIG RISKS, BIG QUESTIONS

Behind the celebrations lies a set of pressing strategic questions:

Can Guyana maintain transparency in its revenue management?

Will the wealth benefit all citizens or a select few?

How will the environmental balance be protected during unprecedented extraction?

Can local industries grow fast enough to complement the oil boom?

These are real challenges.

But with strong governance and long-term planning, Guyana could become one of the richest countries per capita in the Western Hemisphere.

THE NEW CARIBBEAN SUPERPOWER IS HERE

Guyana’s rise is no longer a prediction — it is a lived reality.

From 62.3% GDP growth to 900,000 barrels of oil per day, the country is now rewriting the economic rules of the region. What we are witnessing is the birth of a Caribbean giant — an energy powerhouse reshaping markets, politics, migration, and development across the hemisphere.

The roar of Guyana’s oil engines is echoing far beyond its shores.

The Caribbean — and the world — is watching.

Read the full analysis online at Times Caribbean.