LISTEN: Small Axe Band Drops Explosive Sugar Mas 53 Album: Ready to Reclaim Road March Glory

The reigning and 13-time Road March Champions, Small Axe Band, has set the tone for Sugar Mas 53 with the release of a sensational five-track album, proving once again that quality trumps quantity. Despite its concise track list, the album packs a powerful punch and positions Small Axe as serious contenders to dominate this year’s carnival season.

Three standout tracks, Zodiac, As Soon As We Reach, and In De Mas, are already making waves, with Zodiac emerging as an early frontrunner for both the Road March title and Soca Monarch honors. With an infectious beat and energy, Zodiac has already ignited excitement across the Federation, while In De Mas promises to be a crowd favorite, inviting fans to sing along in full carnival spirit.

This album showcases Small Axe’s artistry at its finest, with Mr. World and Ras Kelly delivering top-tier performances that are sure to keep fans grooving. Delay Ranks and Imran also shine on Sweet Carnival, a track that blends dynamic vocals and rhythm for a blazing carnival anthem.

With this album, Small Axe has set both the stage and the standard for Sugar Mas 53, creating a truly unforgettable soundtrack for the season. Their legacy of high-energy, crowd-pleasing hits continues, proving once more why they’re among the best in the game.

*SMALL AXE BAND NEW MUSIC 2024*

https://wetransfer.com/downloads/13d6374abed7ee226b5694a04aa1bd382024110221370 g6/6f7c3e6e6ba4828f4ecc00f4400e8c0320241102213707/f455c2?t_exp=1730842626&t_lsid=86e4a641-31ab-4c1e-813c-1bae60bec827&t_network=email&t_rid=YXV0aDB8VHJhbnNmZXJ8cGUwMnl6MDdhaHA%3D&t_s=download_link&t_ts=1730583427&utm_campaign=TRN_TDL_01&utm_source=sendgrid&utm_medium=email&trk=TRN_TDL_01