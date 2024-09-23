Grenadian-Blooded Daniel Dubois Stuns Anthony Joshua, Retains IBF Heavyweight Title in Thrilling Wembley Showdown!

Daniel Dubois, proudly of Grenadian descent, delivered a spectacular performance to retain his IBF Heavyweight Championship with a thrilling victory over Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium. Dubois, whose father, Dave Dubois, hails from Grenada, solidified his status as a true heavyweight champion just three months after claiming the title vacated by Oleksandr Usyk.

Dubois and his Grenadian Dad

In a surprising twist, Dubois, despite being the reigning champion, entered the ring first. However, he wasted no time proving his dominance, flooring Joshua with a powerful punch in the first round and sending him crashing again in the third. The explosive bout came to a dramatic conclusion just 59 seconds into the fifth round when Dubois unleashed a devastating counter right, knocking Joshua face-first to the canvas and securing the win.

Dubois’ victory not only reaffirmed his position as one of the world’s top heavyweight fighters but also highlighted his proud Grenadian roots, bringing immense pride to the Caribbean island nation.