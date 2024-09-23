Prime Minister Drew Claims CXC Payments Are Up-to-Date, But Students Still Await Exam Results

In a stunning twist to the unfolding education scandal, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew took to Facebook to assure the nation that St. Kitts and Nevis is fully up-to-date on its payments to the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). This announcement comes on the heels of fierce public outrage, as students anxiously await their exam results with no clear explanation for the delay.

“I spoke to Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Education, who assured me that St. Kitts and Nevis is fully up-to-date with its payments to CXC,” the Prime Minister wrote in a statement that has raised more questions than answers. While Drew’s post attempts to quell concerns, it remains unclear whether these payments were always current or if they were only recently settled in light of the controversy.

Despite the Prime Minister’s assurances, there has been no official statement from either the Ministry of Education or CXC addressing why the students still remain in the dark. The silence from both entities has only deepened frustration among parents, teachers, and students who had expected results by now.

This latest development does little to calm the storm. Many are left wondering: if payments were not the issue, then what is the real reason behind the delay in delivering these crucial exam results? The Drew administration, already under fire for its handling of the education crisis, is facing mounting pressure to come clean and resolve the situation.

The Prime Minister’s post might be intended to restore confidence, but for the students stuck in limbo, it only adds to the confusion. Their futures remain uncertain, and the question on everyone’s mind is: when will they finally receive their hard-earned results?