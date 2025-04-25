

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA — Grenadian Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell delivered a powerful and unifying message at the 2025 Caribbean Investment Summit (CIS25), emerging as a key voice of reason and reform in the face of mounting challenges to the region’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes.

Standing alongside Prime Ministers Gaston Browne (Antigua & Barbuda), Roosevelt Skerrit (Dominica), Philip J. Pierre (St. Lucia), and Attorney General Garth Wilkin (St. Kitts and Nevis), Prime Minister Mitchell brought clarity, conviction, and credibility to a high-level discussion titled “Integrity and Stability in Regional Investment Migration.”

Hosted under the theme “Integrity. Stability. Sustainability — CBI Pathway to Economic Prosperity,” CIS25 was hailed as the most consequential investment migration summit in recent Caribbean history. Mitchell’s presence and pointed contributions stood out as he articulated a bold regional roadmap to safeguard the future of CBI.

Key Priorities Outlined by PM Mitchell:

Strengthened Regional Collaboration on due diligence and applicant vetting

Balancing Programme Integrity with Global Competitiveness

Adapting to Global Regulatory Shifts

Harmonising CBI Policies Across Caribbean States

Restoring Investor Confidence Through Transparency

Sustainable Growth Anchored in Responsible Investment

“The integrity of our programmes must be actively preserved, through vigilance, collaboration, and a collective commitment to upholding the highest standards,” Mitchell declared. “By doing so, we ensure that the benefits of these programmes reach our people, strengthen our economies, and safeguard our reputation as trusted partners on the global stage.”

A Strategic Leader in a Critical Moment

With St. Kitts and Nevis—the pioneer of CBI—facing credibility crises and revenue collapse, Mitchell’s leadership is being lauded by stakeholders across the region. His call for regional alignment was echoed during CIS25’s closed-door session between Prime Ministers, CIU Heads, and the Joint Regional Communications Centre (JRCC), where strategic decisions on vetting, regulation, and marketing were discussed away from the public eye.

A Regional Power Shift?

Mitchell’s visible role and proactive stance have led some observers to speculate that Grenada may now be assuming a leadership role once held by St. Kitts and Nevis. As the birthplace of CBI falters under the Drew administration, Grenada’s steady hand under Dickon Mitchell is emerging as a potential new anchor in the region’s investment migration movement.

The 2025 Caribbean Investment Summit (CIS25), coordinated by Open Interactive—a firm from St. Kitts and Nevis—has proven to be a landmark success, even as the federation’s own Prime Minister chose to skip the event.

With Dickon Mitchell at the helm of regional dialogue, the Caribbean’s CBI sector may yet chart a path to redemption—if others follow his lead.

For more information on CIS25 and key summit highlights, visit www.cis25.com.

