GOVERNMENT BUSTED! TIMES CARIBBEAN EXPOSES CHRISTOPHE HARBOUR MARINA SALE SCAM — $25 MILLION DEBT IGNORED, NATIONAL BANK BETRAYED!



GOVERNMENT’S “DELIBERATELY DECEPTIVE” CHRISTOPHE HARBOUR PRESS RELEASE — $25 MILLION QUESTION IGNORED!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS —

Times Caribbean is firing back at what it describes as a misleading, inaccurate, and incomplete press release issued by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis regarding the recent sale of the Christophe Harbour Marina assets. According to Times Caribbean, the government’s announcement is not just flawed—it may be masking a multimillion-dollar financial cover-up.

In a hard-hitting rebuttal to the official statement published by the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS), Times Caribbean highlights at least four critical inaccuracies and glaring omissions, all centered around the murky finances of the Christophe Harbour development and the role of the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, which has been completely omitted from the government’s narrative.

1. Shareholders Don’t Sell Assets — That’s Corporate Law 101

The release implies that the Government, as a shareholder, was involved in the sale of Christophe Harbour’s Marina assets. Times Caribbean sharply rebukes this claim, pointing out that shareholders—whether in National Bank or any other company—do not have the legal authority to sell corporate assets. “Every shareholder of National Bank knows this,” the publication stated, calling the claim a blatant misrepresentation.

2. Government Never Owned the Marina Assets

The second bombshell correction is that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis never owned any portion of the Marina assets. These assets are located within the 440-acre Great Salt Pond area on the Southeast Peninsula, which was part of 1,100 acres sold to Christophe Harbour by the French company DUMEZ—the same firm that constructed the renowned Four Seasons Resort in Nevis. The government’s attempt to position itself as a seller or owner is being called factually false and historically inaccurate.

3. No Price Tag? No Transparency!

The government’s release conspicuously fails to state the sale price of the Marina assets—nor does it disclose what portion, if any, is expected to benefit the government or the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. “How can the government celebrate a sale without telling the people what was sold, for how much, and to whom the money is going?” asks Times Caribbean. “This omission is not accidental—it’s intentional.”

4. The Elephant in the Room: National Bank’s $25 Million Debt

Perhaps the most damning revelation concerns the US$25 million in loans issued by National Bank to Christophe Harbour to finance the development of the Marina. As disclosed on Ian “Patches” Liburd’s Straight Talk Show, the developers mortgaged the very same Marina assets and have not paid a cent toward the loans to date. Yet the government’s press release—available here—fails to mention National Bank at all.

Times Caribbean demands answers:

Has any of the sale proceeds been used to repay the National Bank loans?

Why is the government silent on a US$25 million debt to the people’s bank?

Who exactly purchased the Marina, and are there any local stakeholders?

Why is the public being left in the dark about this supposedly “positive” transaction?

Until these critical questions are answered, Times Caribbean says the government’s press release should not be seen as a celebration of progress, but a masterclass in misdirection—where truth is sacrificed for optics, and financial accountability is buried beneath public relations spin.

As the people of St. Kitts and Nevis watch this unfold, one thing is clear: The real story behind the Christophe Harbour Marina sale is just beginning—and the truth may be more scandalous than the headlines suggest.