Government Affirms Commitment to Financial Support for Citizens

by SKNISEditor

November 21, 2024

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 21, 2024 (PMO) – The government of St. Kitts and Nevis has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to providing robust financial support to its citizens. Speaking at the November 20th roundtable, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew outlined the administration’s numerous initiatives designed to enhance the quality of life and economic security of the nation’s people, emphasizing that these efforts are unprecedented in the country’s history.

“This administration has delivered more financial support than any other in our history. From increasing the minimum wage to rolling out the Aspire program, we are directly empowering citizens and ensuring no one is left behind.”

In just two years, the Drew-led administration raised the minimum wage to one of the highest in the Caribbean and introduced pensions for Government Auxiliary Employees (GAE), a long- overlooked group. “For too long, our GAE workers have contributed to the public sector without adequate retirement security,” Dr. Drew noted. “We have changed that by implementing pensions to provide them with the dignity and support they deserve in retirement.”

Addressing questions on the 8% salary increase announced earlier this year, the Prime Minister clarified that this measure does not replace the concept of a double salary. He explained that while tradition often sees double salaries withheld in years of significant wage increases, his administration remains committed to finding ways to provide additional financial support when feasible. “Our goal is always to uplift our people, whether through direct benefits, increased wages, or other financial measures,” he assured.

Prime Minister Drew also highlighted the government’s fiscal responsibility in managing these initiatives, noting that such measures are funded through careful planning and the prudent allocation of resources. Programs like the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) initiative have been restructured to ensure that the revenues are channeled effectively into projects and policies that directly benefit citizens.

With a firm focus on improving lives and empowering the nation’s people, the government continues to set a high standard in delivering meaningful support. “Our actions demonstrate our commitment to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. We are building a future where every citizen can thrive and achieve their fullest potential,” expressed Prime Minister Drew.