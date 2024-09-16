GLOBAL SPRINT LEGEND KIM COLLINS SNUBBED AGAIN: WHY ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ MOST FAMOUS ATHLETE REMAINS OVERLOOKED FOR NATIONAL HONOURS

The snub has happened yet again. Despite being hailed as one of the greatest sprinters of all time and St. Kitts and Nevis’ most globally recognized figure, Kim Collins finds himself omitted from the list of national honors in his home country. Calls for Collins to receive either a Knighthood or the prestigious status of National Hero have echoed throughout the islands, with support from all sectors of society. But, like his predecessors, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s government has chosen to bypass Collins in their list of national honorees, sparking outrage and disappointment among his supporters.

The National Honours Act, established in 1996 by the Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis, lays out three major awards: the Order of National Hero, the Companion of the Star of Merit, and the Medal of Honour. Shockingly, Collins has only been the Star Of Merit back in 2011 , despite his extraordinary contributions to athletics and his status as the island’s most celebrated athlete on the global stage. Most argue that he should receive by now at the very least the Medal of Honor with just as many making legitimate cases and calls for his recognition as a National Hero or recommendation for Knighthood

Collins’ story is one of unparalleled success. His achievements include a World Championship gold medal, a Pan-American Games silver, and the distinction of being the first St. Kitts and Nevis athlete to win an Olympic medal. At the age of 40, Collins became the first individual to run a sub-10 second 100m dash, defying age norms and earning his place among the sport’s legends. He represented St. Kitts and Nevis in five consecutive Olympic Games, making history as the oldest sprinter at the 2016 Rio Olympics. His career culminated in a national day declared in his honor – August 25th, Kim Collins Day – to commemorate his World Championship victory in Paris, France in 2003.

Yet, despite these remarkable accolades, Collins has not been adequately recognized by his own country. Fans and supporters have repeatedly urged for him to be appointed as Sports Ambassador for Life or to receive a Knighthood, but these calls have gone unanswered. The lack of recognition for Collins has raised questions about why the nation continues to overlook one of its most iconic figures while others are awarded the nation’s highest honors.

The omission is particularly glaring in a year when many felt it was Collins’ time to be celebrated with national accolades. His legacy has been cemented internationally, but his home country seems hesitant to formally honor the man who put St. Kitts and Nevis on the world stage. In addition to his incredible athletic achievements, Collins broke barriers by securing St. Kitts and Nevis’ first-ever final in the men’s 4 × 100m relay at the 2011 IAAF World Championships, securing a bronze medal with his teammates Jason Rogers, Antoine Adams, and Brijesh Lawrence.

For a man who continues to inspire countless athletes around the world, the repeated denial of national recognition leaves many asking: why? What more must Kim Collins achieve to be awarded the recognition he so rightfully deserves?

With widespread public support, the time for the Drew administration to right this wrong is now. The government of St. Kitts and Nevis has an opportunity to bestow the honor that Collins has earned many times over—either by recommending him for Knighthood or elevating him to the status of National Hero, ensuring his legacy will be forever immortalized in the nation’s history books.

Until then, Kim Collins remains a living legend—yet one curiously underappreciated by the country he has represented with pride and distinction.