GLOBAL SPOTLIGHT ON NEVISIAN ARTISTRY: VAUGHN ANSLYN’S MASTERPIECE SELECTED AS OFFICIAL POSTER FOR OAS HEMISPHERIC EVENT

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a moment of immense national pride and cultural significance, acclaimed St.Kitts and Nevis artist has earned prestigious international recognition, with his powerful artwork “Mosaic – A Woman of Power in an Everyday World” selected as the official poster for the IX Inter-American Week for People of African Descent.

The high-profile event, hosted by the , will be observed from March 23–27, 2026, under the theme “Equality that Inspires, Freedom that Transforms, and a Hemisphere that Leads.” The annual observance brings together leaders, policymakers, and cultural voices from across the Americas to celebrate and advance the contributions of people of African descent.

Anslyn’s artwork, a striking mosaic composition, stands at the heart of this year’s visual identity. The piece delivers a bold and evocative tribute to feminine strength, resilience, and the everyday power of women—while simultaneously reflecting the diversity and unity of Afro-descendant identity throughout the hemisphere.

In a deeply personal revelation, Anslyn shared that the inspiration behind “Mosaic” is rooted in the life and legacy of his mother, Gloria Anslyn. The work serves as a tribute not only to her strength and beauty but also to women across the world who shape families, communities, and nations with quiet determination and enduring influence.

The recognition marks a defining moment for both the artist and St. Kitts and Nevis, as the original artwork is now on display at the OAS Art Museum in Washington, D.C.—placing Kittitian creativity firmly on the global stage.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Permanent Mission to the OAS celebrated the achievement, highlighting the significance of having a national artist represent the Federation at such a distinguished hemispheric platform. Ambassador praised the work as a profound expression of Caribbean identity and cultural depth.

“Mr. Anslyn’s work stands as a powerful testament to the depth, resilience, and beauty of Caribbean expression. Through ‘Mosaic,’ he not only honours his personal heritage but elevates the collective story of our people,” she noted.

The IX Inter-American Week will feature a series of high-level discussions, cultural showcases, and policy dialogues focused on inclusion, equity, and recognition for Afro-descendant populations across the Americas.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, this achievement is more than artistic acclaim—it is a powerful affirmation of the nation’s cultural voice resonating on the world stage.