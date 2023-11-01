Konris Maynard Off Island Again in Barbados as his Global Escapades Continue Despite Mounting Domestic Issues. Faces Backlash Amidst Jet-Setting Spree Whilst Neglecting Local Priorities!

**Konris Maynard, the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Energy, finds himself in the eye of a storm yet again, as his globetrotting habits come under intense scrutiny. Currently, he’s in Barbados for CEIS 2023, an event focusing on sustainable energy paths for the Caribbean. However, this marks just another entry in a long list of overseas jaunts that has raised eyebrows.Since assuming office in the New PM Drew-led St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party administration, Maynard has embarked on an astonishing spree of international trips. Destinations span the globe, from Saudi Arabia and the US to the Bahamas, Barbados, the UK, Taiwan, Dubai, and Egypt, to name a few. Critics argue that amidst Maynard’s frequent flyer miles, the pressing issues at home are being sidelined.Citizens are voicing their concerns, pointing to the dire need for reliable potable water, the persistent issue of power outages, and deteriorating roads – all of which fall squarely within Maynard’s jurisdiction. The Drew administration’s unprecedented record of globe-trotting in just 14 months since taking office is raising questions about priorities, leaving many to wonder if local needs are getting the attention they deserve.