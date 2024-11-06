Global Fund for Women Backs Climate Resilience in St. Kitts and Nevis Through Caribbean Feminist Climate Justice Movement

Three women-led grassroots organizations in St. Kitts and Nevis have received a total of US$75,000 in grants to advance climate justice and gender equality initiatives. The funding, provided by the Caribbean Feminist Climate Justice Movement (CFCJM) in partnership with the Global Fund for Women, was awarded to St. Kitts and Nevis Reef Guardians, The Garden of Rebirth, and the Capisterre Fisherfolk Cooperative. These organizations are part of a larger regional initiative supporting 22 groups from 10 Caribbean nations to address the climate crisis while promoting social justice.

The grants aim to empower local groups in their efforts to combat climate-related challenges, with a focus on supporting vulnerable communities, including women, Indigenous populations, and individuals of African and Indian descent. Through financial and technical backing from the Global Fund for Women, these organizations will advance initiatives that enhance local resilience against climate impacts.

Ayesha Constable, Technical Director for Climate Justice at the Global Fund for Women, underscored the pivotal role women play in climate solutions: “Women and girls in affected communities are well-placed to lead responses to climate change. Their leadership can contribute to equitable solutions that address both climate impacts and broader social challenges.”

Empowering Local Climate Action

Each organization in St. Kitts and Nevis has been awarded US$25,000 to support community-centered projects addressing climate justice, food security, and economic resilience. This funding aligns with CFCJM’s mission to provide accessible support to local organizations working at the intersection of environmental and social issues.

Tricia Greaux, Country Lead and CFCJM Advisory Committee member, highlighted the value of these grassroots efforts: “St. Kitts and Nevis is progressing toward a more sustainable future, and supporting grassroots organizations that address both climate and gender-related issues is crucial.”

Local Initiatives Making a Difference

The Garden of Rebirth will leverage its grant to participate in global climate justice dialogues, including the 2025 Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), spotlighting the unique challenges of small island developing states (SIDS) like St. Kitts and Nevis.

will leverage its grant to participate in global climate justice dialogues, including the 2025 Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), spotlighting the unique challenges of small island developing states (SIDS) like St. Kitts and Nevis. St. Kitts and Nevis Reef Guardians (SKNRG) will use its funding to establish a multitrophic aquaculture system, providing alternative livelihoods for marginalized coastal and rural communities. The initiative focuses on marine conservation, economic stability, and youth engagement.

will use its funding to establish a multitrophic aquaculture system, providing alternative livelihoods for marginalized coastal and rural communities. The initiative focuses on marine conservation, economic stability, and youth engagement. The Capisterre Fisherfolk Cooperative aims to enhance fish preservation by purchasing an ice machine, reducing the need for local fishers to travel long distances for ice. This infrastructure improvement supports the livelihoods of local fishers while strengthening food security.

Advancing Climate and Social Justice in the Caribbean

The Caribbean Feminist Climate Justice Movement, with advisory committee members such as Angelique Nixon, Aria Laidlow-Ferdinand, and Tricia Greaux, collaborates with local organizations to bolster climate resilience and social equity. Through grants, advocacy, and financial support, CFCJM is committed to addressing climate-related challenges in the Caribbean with a focus on inclusivity and gender equality.

This collaboration between the Global Fund for Women and CFCJM demonstrates a commitment to sustainable development in the Caribbean, empowering communities in St. Kitts and Nevis to become resilient in the face of climate adversity.