Gingerland resident slapped with nine robber-related charges

Alleged robbery accused Jehu Kelly

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – FOLLOWING their investigations into two robberies on St. Kitts, police have arrested and charged a male resident of Nevis for allegedly committing the criminal offences. Charged is 24-year-old Jehu Kelly of Gingerland, Nevis for allegedly robbing two business establishments – one at Lover’s Lane St. Paul’s and the other in Old Road. In a media statement, the Police Force’s Public Relations Department said Kelly was charged at the Sandy Point Police Station on Monday (Jul. 24) with four counts of Robbery – one count of Possession of Firearm and one count of Possession of Firearm with Intent to endanger life or cause serious bodily harm. That robbery was committed at a business establishment situated at Lover’s Lane in St. Paul’s on Friday (Jul. 7). According to a previous police report, two armed, masked individuals had entered the business establishment between 11:15 p.m and 11:45 p.m. on the day in question and ordered everyone present to lie on the ground. They then proceeded to steal undisclsed sums of money and items from the cash register and the shop owner, as well as personal items from a number of patrons. Police noted that a single round was discharged during the incident but no one was reportedly injured. Kelly’s second set of charges are related to the robbery of a business establishment in Old Road that occurred in the week hours of Saturday (Mar. 11). Police had stated that preliminary investigations revealed that an armed assailant approached an employee who was securing a business place. The assailant had taken the employee’s bag which contained several valuable items and a sum of cash before fleeing the scene on foot. For those offences, the alleged assailant, Kelly, was charged on Tuesday (Jul. 25) at the Sandy Point Police Station with one count of Robbery, one count of Possession of Firearm, and one count of Possession of Firearm with Intent to endanger life or cause serious bodily harm.