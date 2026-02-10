FROM SIBERIA TO ST. KITTS: THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF ZENAIDA KATZEN — A BLACK HISTORY MONTH TRIBUTE TO A GLOBAL EDUCATOR WHO SHAPED GENERATIONS

By SKN Times | Black History Month Series

(Information courtesy of The National Archives, St. Kitts and Nevis)

Black History Month in St. Kitts and Nevis is often framed through the lens of African ancestry, emancipation, and Caribbean resistance. Yet Black history is also a story of global convergence—of lives shaped by empire, exile, colonial education systems, and cross-cultural solidarity. Few lives embody this truth more powerfully than that of Zenaida Katzen, a woman whose journey from Eastern Siberia to Basseterre quietly but permanently transformed education in the Federation.

Her story is not merely one of migration, but of intellectual resistance, moral courage, and radical compassion, woven across continents and political upheavals—and anchored, finally, in St. Kitts.

BORN INTO REVOLUTION AND EXILE

Zenaida Katzen was born in Eastern Siberia in 1911, at the twilight of Imperial Russia. Her parentage itself reflected the complexity of 20th-century Europe: a Russian Orthodox mother and a Jewish father whose allegiance to Tsar Nicholas II placed the family in mortal danger as the Bolshevik Revolution of October 1917 surged forward.

With the collapse of the old order, survival demanded flight. Like countless families marked for extinction by ideology, the Katzens joined the great wave of political refugees fleeing eastward, eventually reaching Nikolaevsk-na-Amur before escaping to Shanghai, China—then a city of exiles, refugees, traders, and displaced intellectuals from across the world.

It was here, in a liminal space between empires, that Zenaida’s worldview began to take shape: cosmopolitan, multilingual, resilient, and fiercely independent.

EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIP, ASIAN SURVIVAL, LATIN AMERICAN REINVENTION

Zenaida’s academic path took her next to Paris, where she completed both high school and university, immersing herself in European intellectual traditions. She later returned to Shanghai, where she taught school, married, and gave birth to her son in 1937.

But history again intervened.

When Japan invaded China in 1939, the Katzen family was once more forced into exile—this time to Chile, on the opposite side of the world. In the northern town of La Serena, Zenaida did what she would do repeatedly throughout her life: rebuild from nothing.

In 1946, she founded a highly successful school, earning a reputation for discipline, academic rigor, and deep care for her students. Education was not, for Katzen, a profession alone—it was a moral mission.

THE ST. KITTS CHAPTER: A QUIET REVOLUTION IN EDUCATION

In January 1961, at the age of fifty—an age when many contemplate slowing down—Zenaida Katzen arrived in St. Kitts, accompanied by her mother and aunt. She had come to fill a Mathematics vacancy at the then St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla Grammar School.

What followed would reshape language education in the Federation.

Although initially appointed to teach Mathematics, Katzen soon transitioned to French and Spanish, fields in which her mastery was exceptional. By the time she retired in the late 1970s, she had revolutionized the teaching of modern languages in St. Kitts and Nevis, moving instruction beyond rote memorization into immersive, culturally grounded learning.

Her classrooms produced students who did not merely pass exams—but spoke, thought, and lived language.

EDUCATION AS ACTIVISM: HER UNSEEN LEGACY

Perhaps most remarkable was Katzen’s commitment to educational equity. Quietly and without fanfare, she leveraged connections with a wealthy family in Hong Kong to secure funding for students who otherwise would have been left behind.

She paid for:

School uniforms

Textbooks

Overseas language trips

University scholarships

Long before “student support services” became institutionalized language, Zenaida Katzen practiced education as social justice.

She knew everyone who mattered on the island—and more importantly, knew how to get things done.

A LIFE ROOTED IN COMPASSION

Beyond academia, Katzen was remembered for her humanity. An animal lover, her home was famously filled with cats and dogs. In her later years, she made daily trips to Conaree, feeding feral animals long before animal welfare became a public concern.

Her compassion was not selective. It was habitual.

St. Kitts would be the final destination in a lifetime of global displacement. Alongside her mother and aunt, Katzen spent the remainder of her life on the island, becoming—quietly but irrevocably—part of its social fabric.

All three are buried in Springfield Cemetery, Basseterre, their journey at last complete.

DOCUMENTING A REMARKABLE WOMAN

Zenaida Katzen’s life is chronicled in From Siberia to St. Kitts: A Teacher’s Journey by Ira Simmonds, one of her former students. The biography, the product of five years of international research, draws on archives from Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, Chile, and St. Kitts—assisted by the St. Kitts National Archives and the Hong Kong Heritage Project.

The result is a portrait that dismantles the stereotypical “spinster teacher” trope, revealing instead a complex, fiercely independent woman whose public dedication masked a deeply intriguing personal life shaped by exile, resilience, and moral conviction.

WHY ZENAIDA KATZEN BELONGS IN BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Zenaida Katzen was not Black by race—but her life was inseparably tied to Black Caribbean advancement. She educated Black children, uplifted Black futures, and strengthened Black institutions at a critical moment in St. Kitts and Nevis’ post-colonial development.

Black history is not only about who we are—it is also about who stood with us, invested in us, and believed in our potential.

In celebrating Zenaida Katzen during Black History Month, St. Kitts and Nevis honours a truth too often overlooked:

Liberation is sometimes delivered not by revolutionaries with megaphones, but by teachers with chalk, compassion, and unwavering standards.

Her legacy lives on in every student she taught, every opportunity she unlocked, and every life she quietly changed.

From Siberia to St. Kitts—a journey that helped shape a nation’s mind.