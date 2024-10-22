The Dreamy Group St. Lucia Hosts Blooming Teas – Kwéyòl Style at Harbor Club
|Rodney Bay, St Lucia, October 21, 2024: The Dreamy Group St. Lucia recently hosted its highly anticipated Blooming Teas – Kwéyòl Style event on Sunday, October 20th, 2024, at the stunning 14 Degrees North, Harbor Club, Rodney Bay. This event is part of The Bloom Experience, a concept developed by Dreamy Group CEO, Natalie John, which combines the elegance of floral design with unique culinary experiences.
|The Bloom Experience began with the successful launch of Bloom & Sip, an exclusive and luxurious floral workshop where participants sipped on fine drinks while crafting beautiful floral pieces. As the first event in this series, Bloom & Sip paved the way for future events like Blooming Teas, bringing together Natalie John’s vision of creativity, culture, and connection through floral artistry.
|In collaboration with the Harbor Club, Blooming Teas – Kwéyòl Style blended the hotel’s signature afternoon tea with hands-on floral design, giving guests an authentic Saint Lucian experience. Guests enjoyed traditional Kwéyòl-inspired teas and local delicacies while creating their own floral arrangements in a serene, bayfront setting. The event was a resounding success, offering an immersive afternoon of cultural enrichment and artistic expression.
|The Bloom Experience isn’t just for personal enjoyment—it’s also an innovative approach to team building. Organizations have embraced Blooming Teas as a creative way to celebrate and connect their teams in a relaxed, yet stimulating environment. With tailored themes to suit the unique needs of different companies, the experience fosters collaboration and creativity, creating a lasting impact on participants.
|As part of The Dreamy Experience, Blooming Teas is just one of many exciting events planned for the future. With more products and experiences on the horizon, The Dreamy Group is set to continue offering unique opportunities for individuals and organizations alike to indulge in the beauty of floral design and Saint Lucian culture. Keep an eye out for upcoming launches and events that promise to inspire and connect communities in meaningful ways.
|Stay tuned for exciting updates and Bloom Experience across the Caribbean.
|For more information or to join the waiting list, please contact us at 758-285-9189.
