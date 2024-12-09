Sonia Boddie-Thompson Completes Prestigious Diplomatic Training in Indonesia

New York, USA – Sonia Boddie-Thompson, a distinguished diplomat representing St. Kitts and Nevis, has successfully completed an intensive Mid-Career Diplomatic Training program in Indonesia. Boddie-Thompson, who serves as a Counsellor at the St. Kitts and Nevis Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, returned to her diplomatic duties with a renewed focus and enhanced skill set.

The training, specifically designed for Caribbean diplomats, took place in November and was hosted by the Government of Indonesia. Reflecting on her transformative journey, Boddie-Thompson shared her gratitude and insights in a heartfelt post titled “Terima Kasih Indonesia” (Thank You, Indonesia):

“It has been my absolute joy and honour spending the first half of the month of November in beautiful Indonesia, participating in a Mid-Career Diplomatic Training for Caribbean Diplomats. I remain immensely grateful to the Government of Indonesia for facilitating an amazing opportunity for me to gain new knowledge, skills, experiences, and diplomatic colleagues, which will all serve to assist me in becoming an even more effective diplomat.”

During the program, she immersed herself in Indonesia’s foreign policy, sustainable tourism practices, and rich cultural heritage, splitting her time between the bustling capital, Jakarta, and the historic province of Yogyakarta. She expressed admiration for Indonesia’s exceptional hospitality, calling it a “fascinating country” that deserves a spot on every traveler’s bucket list.

A Milestone in Diplomatic Development

Boddie-Thompson’s participation underscores the importance of international cooperation and capacity building in global diplomacy. Her reflections highlight the significance of such programs in fostering stronger ties between nations while equipping diplomats with the tools to navigate complex international challenges.

As a seasoned diplomat with a commitment to advancing the interests of St. Kitts and Nevis on the global stage, Boddie-Thompson’s achievements continue to elevate the country’s diplomatic profile.

With her return to New York, she is expected to bring a fresh perspective and expanded expertise to her work at the United Nations, further strengthening St. Kitts and Nevis’ contributions to international dialogue and cooperation.

Her participation serves as a shining example of how small states can leverage global partnerships to amplify their voice and impact on the world stage.