FREEDOM FM TURNS 15: CELEBRATING A DECADE AND A HALF OF WORLD-CLASS BROADCASTING

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 30, 2025 – Freedom FM is celebrating a major milestone today: 15 years of transforming the radio landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis. Since its first broadcast on August 30, 2010, the station has risen to become the Federation’s most popular and dynamic radio outlet, captivating audiences across the region and far beyond.

Founded by legendary broadcaster Clement “Junie” Liburd, Freedom FM was born out of his lifelong dream and dedication to the art of radio. Liburd, who began his career at ZIZ Radio/TV in 1968 and later served as its General Manager, has spent decades building a legacy in Caribbean broadcasting, working with ZIZ, Sugar City Roc, VON Radio, ABS Antigua, ZDK, Radio Anguilla, and WLIB in New York.

Rooted in Culture and Consciousness

The name “Freedom FM” reflects Liburd’s deep roots in black consciousness and African nationalist philosophy—anchored in liberation, empowerment, and community pride. Over the past 15 years, the station has lived up to its name, becoming a trusted voice for the people while providing world-class entertainment, news, and discussion.

“Radio has always fascinated and inspired me,” Liburd said. “Freedom FM became a reality because of a shared belief that we could change the broadcasting landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis. With hard work, sacrifice, and love, that vision is alive today—stronger than ever.”

Programming that Connects People

Freedom FM’s hallmark has been its top-tier programming lineup:

Leslie “Sugar Bowl” Morton wakes up the nation with the ever-popular Freedom Morning Express, consistently pulling in massive online and on-air audiences.

wakes up the nation with the ever-popular Freedom Morning Express, consistently pulling in massive online and on-air audiences. Maurice “E.K da Real Right” Flanders takes soca and Caribbean rhythms global with Island Riddims.

takes soca and Caribbean rhythms global with Island Riddims. Michelle “Sweet Sister Sensia” Stokes closes the evening with her infectious mix of R&B, Reggae, and Hip Hop, keeping listeners “locked in.”

From community-centered talk shows like Freedom Talk and Issues to live coverage of national events, Freedom FM has stayed true to its mandate: serving the people with dignity, pride, and uncompromising professionalism.

Beyond Borders

Freedom FM’s crisp digital stereo sound carries beyond St. Kitts and Nevis, reaching audiences in Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Barths, Montserrat, St. Maarten, and even global online listeners. Its strong digital presence has made the station a cultural and social hub for the Kittitian and Nevisian diaspora worldwide.

A Commitment to Nation Building

At its core, Freedom FM has always been more than music. It is a platform for freedom of speech, cultural preservation, and nation-building. By spotlighting local artists, amplifying Caribbean music genres, and engaging in issues that matter to the people, the station has firmly established itself as both a media leader and a cultural institution.

Looking Ahead

As Freedom FM celebrates its 15th anniversary, Liburd and the “Freedom Dream Team”—Sugar Bowl, Sensia, E.K, Lady K, and Big JL—remain committed to pushing boundaries in broadcasting. “With the health, guidance, and blessings of Almighty Jah and the unwavering support of family, friends, and fans, Freedom FM will continue to set the standard,” Liburd affirmed.

With gratitude, the station extends thanks to John Silcott Engineering for the technical expertise that brought the Freedom vision to life, and to its dedicated webmaster for keeping its digital presence thriving.

For Junie Liburd, the mission remains clear: “Freedom FM is WORLD CLASS RADIO AT ITS VERY BEST!! Selah.”

Happy 15th Anniversary, Freedom FM—here’s to the next 15 years of broadcasting excellence.