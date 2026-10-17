FOUR YEARS LATER, WHERE HAS THE MONEY GONE? IMF FIGURES EXPOSE ST. KITTS-NEVIS’ TROUBLING ECONOMIC DIRECTION AS DREW GOVERNMENT FACES TOUGH QUESTIONS OVER SPENDING, GROWTH AND RISING LIVING COSTS

From the fiscal reserves and economic recovery achieved during the Timothy Harris administration to widening deficits and dwindling government deposits under Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, the latest economic outlook raises uncomfortable questions about the stewardship of the Federation’s finances.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Four years after the change of government in August 2022, the economic numbers are telling a story that deserves far more attention than political speeches, glossy announcements and promises of future prosperity.

And it is not a particularly comforting story.

With projected economic growth remaining modest, inflationary pressures threatening household budgets and the International Monetary Fund documenting a dramatic deterioration in key government financial indicators, the administration of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew is facing an increasingly serious question:

After four years in office, has the government strengthened the financial position it inherited, or has St. Kitts and Nevis become more financially vulnerable?

According to the latest IMF growth and inflation figures cited for St. Kitts and Nevis, economic expansion is projected at just 1.8 per cent, compared with 1.5 per cent in the preceding year.

Inflation, meanwhile, is projected to rise from 0.9 per cent to 3.6 per cent before moderating to 3.2 per cent in 2027.

These figures signal a worrying combination: sluggish economic expansion alongside renewed pressure on prices. The precise country-level projections should be read as forecasts rather than final economic outcomes.

But the deeper concern is not simply the growth forecast.

It is the state of the country’s public finances.

And on that question, the IMF’s independently documented findings are especially troubling.

THE MOST DAMAGING FIGURES ARE NOT IN THE GOVERNMENT’S SPEECHES

The IMF’s May 2026 assessment reported that St. Kitts and Nevis recorded a fiscal deficit of 11.7 per cent of GDP in 2025, following another exceptionally large deficit in 2024.

Consider what that means.

The government was spending substantially more than it collected in revenue, creating financing requirements that could increasingly limit its ability to respond to future economic challenges.

Meanwhile, government deposits — an important financial buffer during difficult periods — declined sharply.

According to the IMF’s May 2026 country report, general government deposits stood at approximately 22 per cent of GDP in 2022. By 2025, they had fallen to just 7.2 per cent.

That represents a decline of nearly 15 percentage points of GDP in three years.

The IMF projected that this figure could decline even further, to approximately 3 per cent in 2026.

This is no minor bookkeeping adjustment.

It represents a considerable reduction in the government’s financial room to manoeuvre.

The administration can reasonably point to reduced Citizenship-by-Investment receipts, international regulatory pressures and changing global economic conditions.

Those explanations matter.

But they do not eliminate the responsibility to adjust public spending, diversify government revenue and protect national financial reserves.

That is what economic management requires.

A government cannot measure its success only by what it announces. It must also answer for what it spends, what it saves and what it leaves behind.

THE HARRIS YEARS: A FINANCIAL RECORD THAT DESERVES SERIOUS COMPARISON

Between 2015 and August 2022, the Team Unity administration led by former Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris presided over periods of fiscal surpluses, public debt reduction and a significant post-pandemic economic rebound.

The record was not perfect. No administration’s economic performance is.

Nevertheless, the IMF’s historical figures provide several measurable achievements.

In 2015, public debt stood at approximately 66.1 per cent of GDP. By 2016, it had declined to 61.5 per cent.

The Federation also recorded overall fiscal surpluses equivalent to 5.3 per cent of GDP in 2015 and 4 per cent in 2016, followed by a smaller surplus in 2017.

Then came the extraordinary global disruption of COVID-19.

St. Kitts and Nevis, like other tourism-dependent economies, experienced severe economic pressure.

Yet the Federation subsequently recorded real GDP growth of approximately 8 per cent in 2022, according to the IMF’s latest historical series.

Government deposits remained substantial at year-end 2022, while strong Citizenship-by-Investment receipts provided significant fiscal support.

That economic recovery is part of the Harris administration’s legacy, although the 2022 annual figures also cover the first months of the Drew administration.

It would also be misleading to ignore the vulnerabilities of the earlier period. The Harris government relied heavily on CBI revenue, and the IMF recorded a fiscal deficit of approximately 4.2 per cent of GDP in 2022.

Still, the comparison raises a legitimate question.

If St. Kitts and Nevis emerged from the pandemic with substantial government deposits and exceptionally strong CBI revenue, why has its fiscal position deteriorated so dramatically in the years since?

That question demands figures, explanations and accountability. Not slogans.

FROM FINANCIAL CUSHION TO FISCAL PRESSURE: WHAT CHANGED?

The IMF’s figures illustrate the scale of the shift.

Economic indicator 2022 2025 Government deposits (% of GDP) 22.0% 7.2% Overall fiscal balance (% of GDP) −4.2% −11.7% CBI revenue (% of GDP, IMF 2026 series) 25.8% 6.0% Public debt (% of GDP) 64.5% 58.4%

Source: IMF May 2026 Article IV report. These indicators cover full calendar years and are not exclusively attributable to either administration.

Here lies a critical distinction that must not be overlooked.

Public debt as a share of GDP actually declined between 2022 and 2025. That is a legitimate positive indicator, and it would be inaccurate to claim that every major financial measure worsened under the current administration.

But debt is only part of the picture.

The troubling development is the combination of large fiscal deficits, shrinking government deposits, declining CBI receipts and projected renewed debt growth.

The IMF expects public debt to increase to approximately 64 per cent of GDP in 2026 and 68.7 per cent in 2027, unless the trajectory improves.

In other words, the relatively favourable debt position could become increasingly difficult to maintain.

And the warning is unmistakable: the financial cushion is getting smaller while the demands on the public purse remain considerable.

FOUR YEARS OF LEADERSHIP — BUT WHERE IS THE ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION?

Prime Minister Drew’s administration has placed considerable emphasis on its Sustainable Island State agenda, renewable energy initiatives, housing, agriculture, infrastructure and social development.

These ambitions deserve assessment on their merits.

But ambitious plans are not the same as measurable economic transformation.

After four years, citizens are entitled to ask how much of the government’s programme has translated into sustained private-sector expansion, stronger public finances, better-paying employment and meaningful improvements in purchasing power.

There is a difference between announcing investment and generating prosperity.

A major construction project may contribute to GDP. A government programme may provide immediate relief. A new initiative may create opportunities.

But none automatically establishes that the economy is becoming more productive, resilient or financially sustainable.

Indeed, the IMF’s 2026 assessment identified falling CBI revenue as a significant contributor to the fiscal strain. The Fund also highlighted the need for continued fiscal adjustment and raised concerns about financial vulnerabilities involving public institutions.

These are serious policy challenges.

And the government cannot simply dismiss every difficult question as partisan criticism.

Fiscal responsibility is not an opposition slogan. It is a national obligation.

THE COST-OF-LIVING SQUEEZE: ECONOMIC GROWTH MEANS LITTLE IF FAMILIES CANNOT FEEL IT

The prospect of inflation reaching 3.6 per cent should command urgent attention.

For a small, import-dependent economy such as St. Kitts and Nevis, higher international energy prices can spread through transportation, electricity generation, imported food and other essential costs.

The impact can be particularly challenging for lower-income households, pensioners, small businesses and workers whose wages fail to keep pace with prices.

An economy growing at 1.8 per cent while consumer prices rise by 3.6 per cent is not necessarily experiencing falling real incomes across the board — GDP growth and consumer inflation measure different things.

But the combination can create a difficult environment in which household purchasing power comes under pressure even as headline economic activity expands.

And families live with the consequences.

The shopkeeper must still pay suppliers. The taxi operator must still purchase fuel. The parent must still buy groceries. The pensioner must still make a fixed monthly income stretch.

A government’s economic success cannot be judged exclusively by statistics presented at a press conference.

It must also be judged by whether ordinary people can participate in the prosperity being promised.

This is where the Drew administration must demonstrate that its economic strategy is delivering more than long-term aspirations.

GLOBAL PRESSURES ARE REAL. SO IS DOMESTIC RESPONSIBILITY.

There is an important qualification.

The global economy is confronting serious challenges. The IMF’s October 2026 outlook identifies higher energy costs and other international uncertainties as significant risks, particularly for countries exposed to imported fuel.

The IMF has reduced its growth forecast for Latin America and the Caribbean to 2.3 per cent in 2026, reflecting the impact of the energy shock and other regional constraints.

St. Kitts and Nevis cannot control world oil prices.

Neither can its government single-handedly determine international tourism demand or global financial conditions.

But it can control important aspects of domestic fiscal policy.

It can establish credible expenditure priorities, improve procurement transparency, strengthen tax administration, accelerate productivity-enhancing investments and protect vulnerable households through carefully targeted support.

It can also explain, in plain language, why financial reserves have declined so considerably.

And it can publish clear performance measures against which its economic promises can be judged.

International uncertainty explains some of the pressure. It does not excuse weak preparation or inadequate financial planning.

THE HARRIS COMPARISON CANNOT BE WISHED AWAY

Dr. Timothy Harris and his administration were not without policy weaknesses, particularly the Federation’s significant dependence on Citizenship-by-Investment proceeds.

That reliance created a vulnerability that successive governments have had to confront.

But the historical record also includes periods of fiscal surpluses, significant debt reduction and comparatively strong government financial buffers.

The Drew administration inherited elements of that economic position in August 2022.

It also inherited obligations, spending pressures and an economy whose future CBI receipts were far from guaranteed.

Both realities must be acknowledged.

Yet acknowledging difficult inheritance conditions does not place the current government beyond scrutiny.

Four years is sufficient time for citizens to demand convincing evidence of progress toward greater fiscal resilience.

The government should explain whether its economic strategy is producing the revenue diversification, expenditure control and private-sector growth needed to replace declining CBI income.

If it is, where are the results?

If it is not, what will change?

THE GOVERNMENT MUST ANSWER FIVE QUESTIONS

The Federation deserves clear answers on the following issues:

What explains the sharp decline in government deposits between 2022 and 2025, and how does the administration intend to rebuild those reserves?

What specific expenditure and revenue measures will reduce the fiscal deficit without placing disproportionate pressure on working households?

How much measurable new private-sector investment and sustained employment have the government’s major initiatives generated?

What targeted measures will protect consumers if inflation rises toward the levels contained in the latest forecasts?

When can the public expect sustained fiscal improvement and a credible path toward reducing reliance on Citizenship-by-Investment revenue?

These are not unreasonable demands.

They are the basic questions that any administration entrusted with managing the nation’s finances should be prepared to answer.

TIMES CARIBBEAN ANALYSIS: THE REAL VERDICT WILL COME FROM RESULTS, NOT RHETORIC

The emerging economic picture presents the Drew administration with a difficult political and policy test.

The Federation is not without opportunities. Tourism, renewable energy, agriculture, construction and the broader private sector all offer potential sources of growth.

The IMF has also recognised progress on renewable energy projects and maintained that the country’s debt remains sustainable.

But potential is not performance.

And declining financial buffers cannot be ignored merely because ambitious plans have been announced.

The contrast between the fiscal resources available around the end of the Harris administration and the weaker financial buffers documented under Drew raises serious questions about economic stewardship.

It does not, by itself, prove that government mismanagement caused the entire deterioration. The reduction in CBI receipts, global economic conditions and inherited structural vulnerabilities are major contributing factors.

Yet it provides compelling grounds to critically examine the government’s policy choices, spending priorities and pace of economic adjustment.

Four years into the Drew administration, the central question is no longer what the government intends to accomplish. It is what the country can demonstrably show for those four years.

St. Kitts and Nevis needs stronger growth, more resilient public finances, expanding economic opportunities and meaningful protection against rising living costs.

The country cannot afford an economic strategy built on announcements while fiscal reserves continue to weaken.

And whichever political administration occupies Government Headquarters, the same standard must apply.

The numbers must add up. The policies must deliver. And the people of St. Kitts and Nevis must see the benefits.

Until then, the uncomfortable question remains:

Four years later, where is the economic progress that was promised — and what has happened to the financial cushion the country once possessed?

EDITORIAL NOTE: This is a critical economic analysis, not an allegation of financial wrongdoing. The fiscal comparisons are grounded in published IMF country reports.

Principal sources: IMF 2018 Article IV historical figures; IMF 2025 Article IV report; IMF 2026 Article IV consultation published May 7, 2026; Reuters reporting on the IMF October 2026 World Economic Outlook.