An Open Letter to the Speaker of the House: A Call to Legacy and Leadership



By Dr. Mc Carta Browne, PhD

We all live with the truth that we do not know what the future holds. Every decision we make today carries the power to shape tomorrow for better or for worse. The only real power we possess is the ability to write our own legacy.

This message is for Hon. Madam Speaker, Ms. Lanien Blanchette.

Madam Speaker, I may not be the voice you wish to hear from, but sometimes the voices we try to avoid are the ones we most need to listen to. You have been given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to leave an indelible mark on the national stage of St. Kitts and Nevis. With that privilege comes immense responsibility to the Constitution, to the Parliament, and most importantly, to the people.

You are intelligent, capable, and fully aware of the authority you hold as Speaker of the National Assembly. My appeal to you is simple: use that power to cultivate a parliamentary environment that encourages healthy, respectful, and robust debate, one that informs, enlightens, and uplifts our people.

Your recent description of the Honorable Member for Constituency No. 7, Dr. Timothy Harris, as “The Chaos,” was disheartening to many who look to you for balance and fairness. Leadership is often tested not when we agree with others, but when we must rise above our differences. I understand that you may not hold Dr. Harris in high regard, but the nation and indeed, the world observed a tone and demeanor that fell short of the dignity expected from the Chair.

Let me be clear, Dr. Harris, too, bears his share of responsibility. During his time as Prime Minister, many of us witnessed the same disregard toward his predecessor, Dr. Denzil Douglas. It was wrong then, and it remains wrong now.

Madam Speaker, your role transcends politics. It is sacred. You are the guardian of the people’s House, and your stewardship should reflect the highest standards of fairness, restraint, and grace. When Parliament concludes its sittings, the people should feel enlightened, not disillusioned.

We must never forget how it felt to be powerless, and we must never make others feel that way when it’s our turn to lead. Power should humble us, not harden us.

Right now, many remember not your achievements, but how you reacted to Dr. Harris. That should not define your legacy. Remember the words of Michelle Obama: “When they go low, we go high.” And as Lisa Hanna once reminded her Parliament, “When the lights go off and you are no longer in that chair, what will your legacy be?”

To those who cheer you on without counsel, remember that true friends and patriots correct in love. They help you become the best version of yourself.

Let this moment serve as a reflection not just for you, Madam Speaker, but for all Members of Parliament, including Dr. Harris, a reminder that respect, dignity, and empathy are the hallmarks of authentic leadership.

Because one day, the lights, the cameras, and the applause will fade.

And all that will remain is your legacy.