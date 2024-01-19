Former PNP Member of Parliament Jolyan Silvera in Custody Amidst Murder Probe into Wife’s Death

****In a shocking turn of events, a multi-agency probe has led to the arrest of former People’s National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament, Jolyan Silvera, in connection with the murder of his wife, Melissa. The investigation, which initially assumed Melissa’s death to be from natural causes, took a drastic turn after autopsy results revealed possible gunshot wounds.Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, emphasized that the police elevated the case to a murder investigation upon learning of the autopsy findings. To ensure transparency, the probe was shifted to the Major Investigation Division, exploring various lines of inquiry. After establishing sufficient evidence for a viable prosecution, Jolyan Silvera has been taken into custody as a suspect.Melissa Silvera, aged 42, was laid to rest last Friday following a funeral at St Andrew Parish Church. Jolyan, in a tearful tribute delivered by his mother Cynthia Silvera, described Melissa as a comforting beacon of inspiration and enduring love. Despite the emotional farewell, the investigation aims to unravel the truth surrounding her tragic demise.In his tribute, Jolyan shared a poignant quote reflecting Melissa’s character: “Aristotle said, ‘We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence is not an act but a habit.’ This was Melissa.”Jolyan Silvera, who won the St Mary Western seat for the PNP in 2011 but faced defeat in the 2016 General Election and chose not to contest in 2020, now finds himself at the center of a criminal investigation that has sent shockwaves through the political and local community. As the authorities seek justice, the public awaits further developments in this gripping and tragic story.