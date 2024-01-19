Farmers Persist Amidst Challenges: Agriculture Minister Samal Duggins Faces Criticism

St. Kitts – January 17, 2024

Local farmers, under the leadership of Agriculture Minister Samal Duggins, continue to grapple with formidable challenges affecting food production. Mr. Troy Flanders, a respected Agriculture Advocate, shed light on the ongoing struggles during the Farm Report on Wednesday.

Flanders highlighted two major challenges plaguing the farming industry, particularly in Parsons Village – feral animals and drought. In this region, wild pigs and monkeys wreak havoc on farms, causing substantial losses in crop production. Despite efforts under the Team Unity Administration, the $1.2 million Feral Programme aimed at controlling the wild monkey problem faces criticism for its method of shooting monkeys for dog food.

Acknowledging the severity of the issue, Flanders shared anecdotes from distressed farmers, one of whom reported losing over 5 acres of sweet potatoes. Another farmer expressed encountering approximately 150 monkeys in their area, emphasizing the urgency for adequate funds and effective management of the Feral Programme.

Moreover, the prolonged drought exacerbates farmers’ difficulties, impacting planned planting initiatives. Flanders encouraged farmers to persevere, despite challenges, mentioning the distribution of rainwater harvesting and irrigation equipment by the Ministry of Agriculture in November 2023. However, he raised concerns about the effectiveness of such measures without addressing the underlying water scarcity issue.

Flanders suggested a strategic approach, urging the Ministry to prioritize drilling wells and securing water sources before implementing irrigation solutions. The Consortium, representing local farmers, seeks regional support and knowledge-sharing, with a scheduled meeting with a Jamaican agency on January 18.

As farmers navigate these challenges, the spotlight turns to Agriculture Minister Samal Duggins, prompting questions about the effectiveness of current programs and the need for proactive measures to sustain the agricultural sector in St. Kitts. The farming community awaits concrete actions and solutions to fortify their resilience against adversities.