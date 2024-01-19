Celebrating Volunteer Excellence: St. Kitts-Nevis National Keith Mitchell Morgan among South Jersey Caribbean Cultural and Development Organization (SJCCDO)’s Honors

In a heartwarming gathering on Saturday, Jan. 6, the South Jersey Caribbean Cultural and Development Organization (SJCCDO) held a Volunteer Appreciation Reception at the Victor Building in Camden, NJ. The event was a special occasion to express gratitude to the dedicated volunteers and recognize the outstanding contributions of six individuals who played pivotal roles in the success of the South Jersey Caribbean Festival.

The President of SJCCDO, Kylla Herbert, the daughter of the late Nkem Tshombe, the founder of SJCCDO and a native of St. Kitts and Nevis, shared the organization’s purpose behind the Volunteer Appreciation Reception. Originally, the 2023 honorees were meant to be celebrated during the 23rd Annual South Jersey Caribbean Festival on July 8, 2023. Unfortunately, due to severe weather conditions, the festival had to be postponed. As a result, the organization decided to host a special event to express gratitude and recognize the honorees.

The 2023 honorees included Jamaican Niger Ali, Sr. and Dave Benjamin Watkis; Vincentian James Cordice and Rohan Pierre; Bahamian Dr. Berdine Gordon-Littrean; and Kittitian Keith Mitchell Morgan. These individuals were acknowledged for their exceptional dedication and involvement in various aspects of the South Jersey Caribbean Festival.

Herbert explained that the event featured Miss Caribbean-US Beauty Pageant 2023 Queen Sabrine Semper and Miss Caribbean-US Beauty Pageant Teen 2023 Nya Ryan, who assisted in presenting trophies to the honorees. The diverse group of honorees was recognized for their unique contributions to the festival.

Niger Ali, a spoken word and reggae music artist, expressed his gratitude, stating, “To be honored for doing what is a passion is in itself the honor.” He thanked Kylla Herbert and the SJCCDO for providing a platform to showcase his talents.

James Cordice, an integral figure in the festival’s production, shared, “Nkem Tshombe once encouraged me to do whatever little I can for my people, but do it hard; don’t ease up.” He expressed his happiness at being among those who choose to volunteer with pride.

Dr. Berdine Gordon-Littrean, a cultural ambassador during the festival, was humbled by the recognition. She highlighted her motivation for volunteering, saying, “Ultimately, my reason for volunteering each year is to honor my Bahamian father and our rich Caribbean heritage.”

Keith Mitchell Morgan, a long-time SJCCDO member, was thrilled to receive the volunteer award, stating, “This recognition fuels my commitment to making a positive impact in our community.”

Rohan Pierre, involved in onsite logistics during the festival, expressed his pride in promoting Caribbean arts, culture, and music in his community. Dave Benjamin Watkis, honored for his roles as host, stage manager, and coordinator of entertainment, emphasized the collaborative aspect of community building and humanitarian efforts.

Kylla Herbert concluded the event by expressing her gratitude to all volunteers and acknowledging the spectacular individuals who contributed to the festival’s success. She mentioned that SJCCDO continues to look for youth, aged six to 18, to enroll in steel pan classes, with plans to resume this spring in Camden. Additionally, the 24th Annual South Jersey Caribbean Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Wiggins Park in Camden. SJCCDO, established for charitable and educational purposes, remains committed to promoting understanding and awareness of Caribbean culture through arts, music, cultural, and educational programs.