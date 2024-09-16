TEACHER TO PREMIER: SOUTHWELL’S EXTRAORDINARY JOURNEY!

The Right Excellent Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell, born on July 18, 1913, in Dominica, rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most pivotal figures in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis. His remarkable journey from a teacher at the age of 13 to the Premier of St. Kitts is a testament to his resilience, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the people.

Southwell’s career began with the Leeward Islands Police Force in 1938, where he served across several islands, including Antigua, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla, before retiring in 1944. After his time with the police force, Southwell transitioned into the St. Kitts Sugar Factory as a timekeeper and assistant stock clerk. His involvement in the 1948 sugar factory workers’ strike pushed him deeper into the political and labor movement, where he became a prominent figure in the St. Kitts and Nevis Trades and Labour Union.

Southwell’s political career blossomed as he climbed the ranks of government. He held several high-ranking positions, including First Minister of Communications and Works and Chief Minister of St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla. In 1978, following the death of Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, he was appointed Premier of St. Kitts, continuing Bradshaw’s vision for the Federation. Southwell also co-authored pamphlets with Bradshaw, including The Union – What it is, What it does, which contributed to the advancement of the labor movement.

Beyond politics, Southwell’s influence extended to the arts and sports. He founded the Chief Minister’s Cricket XI in 1960, became President of the St. Kitts Cricket Association, and even masterminded the State’s Art Festival in 1964, a celebration of culture that still resonates today. His love for literature, particularly the works of William Shakespeare, made him a patron of the arts, and he served as President of the Mutual Improvement Society.

Tragically, Southwell’s life was cut short on May 18, 1979, while chairing a meeting of the West Indies Associated States Council of Ministers in Castries, St. Lucia. His sudden passing marked the end of an era, but his legacy as a trailblazer in politics, labor rights, arts, and sports remains ingrained in the fabric of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell’s remarkable life continues to inspire future generations, leaving behind a legacy that exemplifies true leadership and dedication to national progress.