ST. KITTS-NEVIS NATIONAL DR. CORLISS CHARLES-SUTTON AWARDED DOCTORAL DEGREE IN POWERFUL MOMENT OF RESILIENCE, LEADERSHIP AND TRIUMPH

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — A proud moment of national and diaspora celebration is being marked as St. Kitts-Nevis national Dr. Corliss Charles-Sutton, MBA, CIMA, has been awarded her Doctor of Philosophy degree, walking across the stage in Atlanta, Georgia in a deeply moving achievement she says represents courage, resilience, and the will to rise above adversity.

Dr. Charles-Sutton, a respected senior operations and transformation leader with extensive experience in financial services, mergers and acquisitions integration, organizational change, and conscious leadership, shared the milestone in an emotional public reflection that has inspired many across the Federation and beyond.

“A few days ago, I walked across the stage in Atlanta, Georgia to receive my doctorate,” she wrote. “Standing in that moment, I was reminded of what it truly takes … courage, resilience, and the will to rise above adversity.”

For Dr. Charles-Sutton, the achievement was not only academic. It was personal, generational, and deeply symbolic. She described the moment as a legacy she is proud to leave for her daughters, while also offering encouragement to women who may still be working through their own seasons of challenge and growth.

Quoting Winston Churchill, she reflected: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue on that counts.”

Those words, she said, carried her through difficult moments on the path to this major achievement.

Dr. Charles-Sutton’s professional journey has taken her across major financial institutions and global markets, including senior leadership roles in banking operations, treasury servicing, commercial card services, transformation delivery, and performance improvement. Her career includes years of service with RBC Caribbean Banking and nearly a decade with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she held senior leadership roles in global banking operations in the United Kingdom.

According to information shared on her professional profile, she has led large-scale transformation initiatives, strengthened operational governance, improved service delivery, built high-performing teams, and guided complex change across regulated financial environments.

She is also the Founder and CEO of Conscious LeaderShift Consultancy, through which she supports leaders and organizations navigating change, performance challenges, leadership alignment, and organizational effectiveness.

Her academic foundation includes an MBA in Accounting and Finance and Human Resource Management from the University of Leicester, where she graduated with honours, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Human Resource Management from the University of the Virgin Islands, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude.

Dr. Charles-Sutton’s doctoral achievement now adds another powerful chapter to a career already marked by excellence, discipline, service, and transformational leadership.

In her message, she reminded others that setbacks and challenges can become part of a greater journey of growth.

“Every setback is a setup. Every challenge is an invitation to grow. Every small victory is quietly building the foundation for your greatest one,” she wrote.

She also made it clear that her walk across the stage was shared with those who supported, encouraged, and believed in her along the way.

“I walked across that stage not just for myself, but for every person who believed in me,” she said, extending thanks to her family and genuine friends.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Corliss Charles-Sutton’s achievement stands as another shining example of national excellence on the global stage. From the Caribbean to the United Kingdom, from banking leadership to executive advisory work, and now to doctoral distinction, her journey reflects the power of perseverance, vision, and purposeful leadership.

Her message to women and aspiring professionals remains clear and timely: the climb may be difficult, but the achievement is worth it.

“For every woman who is still in the middle of her climb, wondering if it is worth it. It is. Keep going.”