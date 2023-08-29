Empowering Excellence: Mrs. Nicola Thompson-Parris Takes the Helm as Principal of Charlestown Secondary School!

In an exciting development for Charlestown Secondary School, Mrs. Nicola Thompson-Parris has been appointed as the new Principal. With a wealth of experience and dedication to education, Mrs. Thompson-Parris is poised to lead the school into a new era of excellence.

Her appointment comes as a result of her proven commitment to fostering a positive learning environment and her vision for student development. As an educator with a remarkable track record, Mrs. Thompson-Parris is well-prepared to guide both students and staff toward continued success.

The Charlestown Secondary School community congratulates Mrs. Nicola Thompson-Parris on her new role and looks forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly make. With her leadership, the school is set to thrive, nurturing a culture of growth, achievement, and educational advancement.