ELEVATE LAUNCHES COMPREHENSIVE TRAINING SESSIONS TO EMPOWER PARTICIPANTS IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS  

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 25, 2024 (ELEVATE): ELEVATE is excited to unveil the successful launch of its innovative series of consultations and training sessions, designed to enrich both personal and professional growth. This cutting-edge initiative is currently making a significant impact in St Kitts and Nevis, focusing on the substantial enhancement of life and career competencies among its participants.

Over the past two weeks, ELEVATE has conducted an extensive Train-the-Trainer (TOT) event where selected trainers from various sectors including the private sector, Ministry of Small Business, and Ministry of Social Development, underwent intensive training. These trainers are now equipped to deliver high-caliber training in interpersonal and career development, as well as financial literacy to ELEVATE participants.

The development training component of the ELEVATE Programme focuses on empowering Life Coaches to adeptly deliver the curriculum to trainees. This curriculum is meticulously designed to impart basic life skills, including intrapersonal and communication skills. The comprehensive manual spans three modules and 13 sessions, covering a broad spectrum of personal development and career-related topics, to be completed in a cumulative 16 hours.

Adding to the robust curriculum, the financial literacy training covers a range of essential topics such as setting personal goals; developing a budget; tracking income and expenses; cultivating a saving habit; planning for everyday needs; goals, and emergencies, as well as borrowing basics, debt management, and strategies for wealth and asset building.

The training for the participants commenced last week and will continue throughout the programme The first week of training concluded with a well-attended general meeting, which provided a platform for participants to offer valuable feedback, ensuring the programme’s alignment with their needs and aspirations.

ELEVATE is also delighted to welcome Alicia Collins as the new project coordinator, who brings a fresh perspective and dedicated leadership to the program. ELEVATE extends heartfelt thanks to all its trainers, staff, and participants for their unwavering commitment to the success of this innovative program.

Participants and the public are invited to learn more about the ELEVATE programme by visiting our website at https://www.elevate.gov.kn/ or our new office located on Bay Road, near the UWI Open Campus Site.

