PAHO Boosts Neurological Care in St. Kitts and Nevis with Donation of EEG Machine

Basseterre, St.Kitts (January 25th, 2024):-In a significant event held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF) received a substantial contribution from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in the form of an Electroencephalogram (EEG) Machine. This donation marks a crucial enhancement in the diagnostic and management capabilities for neurological and mental health disorders within the Federation.

The generosity displayed by PAHO aligns seamlessly with the ongoing commitment of the Ministry of Health to elevate healthcare services for the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis. The addition of this state-of-the-art equipment is set to advance the operational efficiency of the JNF General Hospital, fostering a higher standard of care.

The ceremony commemorating this noteworthy donation was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including the Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew. Accompanying him were key health officials, including Jenson Morton, Director of Health Institutions; Lindsey Maynard, Director of Operations; Assistant Matron Sandra Lestrod-Caines; Matron Kerry Williams-Tuckett; Neurologist Dr. Alberto Laguna, and Permanent Secretary Glenroy Blanchette. Anneke Wilson represented PAHO and oversaw the formal handover of the EEG Machine.

This collaborative effort underscores the importance of partnerships in fortifying healthcare infrastructure, ensuring that citizens have access to cutting-edge medical technologies for comprehensive and improved health outcomes.